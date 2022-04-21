Carrolltown man sentenced in attempted theft

Apr. 21—EBENSBURG — A Carrolltown man was sentenced in Cambria County Court on Tuesday in connection with a robbery and foot pursuit in Barr Township in September.

Vincent James Barrett, 34, entered a guilty plea to criminal trespassing before Judge David J. Tulowitzki and was sentenced to 11 1/2 months to 23 months in prison and was auto-paroled with credit for time served.

According to police, on Sept. 16, Barrett allegedly forcibly entered a locked residence of a family member and attempted to steal a Sony PlayStation 4 headset and other equipment.

He then allegedly pulled a knife with a 4-inch blade and threatened to stab a family member, police said. Barrett grabbed an aluminum baseball bat and threatened to beat and kill two family members before fleeing into a wooded area, where he was caught by police.