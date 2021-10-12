Carrolltown man sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to theft by deception

Oct. 12—EBENSBURG — A Carrolltown man taken into custody during a drug sweep in March was sentenced Monday in Cambria County court.

Craig Cully, 41, entered a guilty plea to theft by deception on Sept. 28. President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III sentenced Cully to a maximum of 12 months probation.

Cully was one of six individuals who were arrested in the operation who had charges filed by Cambria County detectives.

At the time of the sweep, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said in a statement that Cambria County detectives, agents from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, along with officers from Carrolltown Borough, Cresson Borough and Cambria Township police departments, participated in a warrant sweep detail in central and northern Cambria County over the course of two days.