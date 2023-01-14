Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TAST) largest shareholders are individual investors who were rewarded as market cap surged US$26m last week

Every investor in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 34% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Clearly, individual investors benefitted the most after the company's market cap rose by US$26m last week.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Carrols Restaurant Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Carrols Restaurant Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Carrols Restaurant Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Carrols Restaurant Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Carrols Restaurant Group. Cambridge Franchise Partners, LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 29% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 4.0% and 3.7%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Furthermore, CEO Anthony Hull is the owner of 1.1% of the company's shares.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 9 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Carrols Restaurant Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$9.2m worth of the US$104m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 34% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Carrols Restaurant Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 29%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Carrols Restaurant Group you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

