Is Carr's Group (LON:CARR) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Carr's Group plc (LON:CARR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Carr's Group Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 Carr's Group had UK£52.5m of debt, an increase on UK£49.9m, over one year. However, it also had UK£29.2m in cash, and so its net debt is UK£23.3m.

LSE:CARR Historical Debt, August 7th 2019 More

How Strong Is Carr's Group's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Carr's Group had liabilities of UK£95.3m due within a year, and liabilities of UK£30.4m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£29.2m and UK£67.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by UK£29.4m.

Carr's Group has a market capitalization of UK£129.2m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Carr's Group has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.3. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 12.0 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Also good is that Carr's Group grew its EBIT at 18% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Carr's Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Carr's Group produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 64% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.