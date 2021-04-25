Carr's Group plc (LON:CARR) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 3.2% Yield
Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Carr's Group plc (LON:CARR) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 29th of April will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of June.
Carr's Group's next dividend payment will be UK£0.012 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.048 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Carr's Group has a trailing yield of 3.2% on the current share price of £1.48. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Carr's Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.
Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Carr's Group paying out a modest 40% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Luckily it paid out just 22% of its free cash flow last year.
It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.
Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?
Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That explains why we're not overly excited about Carr's Group's flat earnings over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.
Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Carr's Group has delivered an average of 7.1% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.
To Sum It Up
Has Carr's Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been flat, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend gets cut. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Carr's Group from a dividend perspective.
With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Carr's Group you should be aware of.
