Carr's Group plc (LON:CARR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Carr's Group plc (LON:CARR) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 29th of August in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of October.

Carr's Group's next dividend payment will be UK£0.011 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of UK£0.045 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Carr's Group has a trailing yield of 3.3% on the current share price of £1.355. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Carr's Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Check out our latest analysis for Carr's Group

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Carr's Group paid out a comfortable 37% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. The company paid out 93% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Companies usually need cash more than they need earnings - expenses don't pay themselves - so it's not great to see it paying out so much of its cash flow.

Carr's Group paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Carr's Group's ability to maintain its dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

LSE:CARR Historical Dividend Yield, August 25th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that Carr's Group's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. Earnings have been growing somewhat, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Carr's Group has delivered an average of 6.9% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

The Bottom Line

Has Carr's Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have barely grown in this time, and although Carr's Group is paying out a low percentage of its profit, its dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. It's not common to see a company paying out a limited amount of its profits yet a substantially higher percentage of its cash flow, so we'd flag this as a concern. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.