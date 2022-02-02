Is Carr's Group plc's (LON:CARR) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Financials In Any Way?

Carr's Group's (LON:CARR) stock up by 4.1% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Carr's Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Carr's Group is:

7.1% = UK£9.7m ÷ UK£135m (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.07 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Carr's Group's Earnings Growth And 7.1% ROE

When you first look at it, Carr's Group's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 11%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Hence, the flat earnings seen by Carr's Group over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

As a next step, we compared Carr's Group's net income growth with the industry and discovered that the company's growth is slightly better than the industry which has shrunk at a rate of 0.9% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is CARR worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CARR is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Carr's Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 40% (meaning the company retains60% of profits) in the last three-year period, Carr's Group's earnings growth was more or les flat. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

In addition, Carr's Group has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 48%. Still, forecasts suggest that Carr's Group's future ROE will rise to 8.9% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Carr's Group certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

