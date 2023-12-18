'We carry the burden.' Columbus must get real about harm of abatements given to developers

Jul 12, 2023; Columbus, OH, United States; New apartments under construction at E. Town Street and S. Washington Avenue near Topiary Park.

Time to be honest about abatements in Columbus

Re "Columbus expands developer tax breaks," Dec. 13: I support the city's affordable housing efforts.

I was thrilled to see Topiary Park Crossing go up downtown. However, Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin's comment that "This costs nothing" is not accurate.

This community recently passed a significant school levy, which I supported.

When new homeowners do not pay property taxes, the rest of us carry the burden of the entire levy rather than sharing it with new homeowners. If we are going to use tax abatements to address affordable housing, let's at least be honest about it.

Cassandra Freeland, Columbus

Cruelty to children top priority for Ohio's leaders

Once again, our State GOP legislators proved that they do not actually care about crafting legislation that helps Ohioans, but will spend valuable time demonizing and further marginalizing some of our most vulnerable residents, this time trans children.

Please explain to me how House Bill 68 provides something constructive that brings jobs or better infrastructure or affordable housing to Ohioans. Please map out for me how banning gender affirming care to trans or questioning kids is going to help invigorate the economy or address the growing homelessness issue in Ohio. That's okay, I'll wait.

Thank goodness the clueless, ill-informed Republicans at the Statehouse took swift action to address the nearly non-existent issue of trans girls in sports.

That will certainly help boost our education systems and prepare young Ohioans for interacting with people whose lives look different from their own as they grow up, right?

It feels like every other day, our ignorant Republican leaders at the Statehouse strive to drive home the message that cruelty is the point, and no one — including kids — shall be spared. Disgusting.

Jennie Keplar, Columbus

Jacob Anthony Chansley, aka Jake Angeli of Phoenix, yells inside the Senate chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Congress held a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol during mass demonstrations in the nation's capital.

Imagine Congressman QAnon

Our justice system is great, with a zeal to turn people around after they have served time. Who can forget the bare-chested, spear-carrying, in-your-face, Capitol rioter Jacob Chansley aka ‘QAnon Shaman’, with painted face, horned fur hat and a bullhorn, who roused the mob on January 6?

He pleaded guilty to the felony charges of insurrection and assault on the US Capitol. He was sentenced to 41 months in prison.

This far-right dog whistle on the insurrection train plans to run for Arizona's 8th congressional district in 2024. Surprisingly, Chansley has shed his die-hard MAGA costume and is masquerading as a Libertarian.

Another January 6 convict Philip Grillo of Queens, who at his trial had said he had “‘no idea’ Congress met in the Capitol," is rearing to contest the seat vacated by the disgraced George Santos.

'QAnon Shaman' wants to run for Congress ? The Jan. 6 felon can't even vote in Arizona.

No surprise. Aspiring to become a U.S. Congressman or Senator should be an easy-peesy equal opportunity vocation for any American adult. No scruples required.

If this rabble-rousing duo wins, it will be legislating laws for the Americans alongside the likes of Jim Jordan, MGT and Lauren Boebert in the next Congress.

Imagine that!

Abdul-Majeed Azad, Columbus

Dec 9, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; The Columbus Crew celebrate with the Philip J. Anschutz Trophy after defeating the Los Angeles FC in the 2023 MLS Cup championship game at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Veterans deserve a parade like the Crew

I found it very heart breaking that we could have a parade for a winning soccer team, but we could not have a parade for our veterans.

Veterans who made it possible for the soccer team to even have the freedom allowing them to play. Bruises on the field for the soccer team; lives in the field so they could play.

Some things I just don't understand.

More: 2023 Columbus Veterans Day Parade canceled due to lack of attendance, support

God Bless our military both past and present and thank you for your service.

Connie Louden, Columbus

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Why tax abatements in are costly to Columbus homeowners