‘Carry it on’: Family of beloved referee who died after medical emergency talks about his legacy

A community is mourning the loss of a beloved father, coach and referee.

Mike Roebuck died after having a medical emergency while refereeing a high school basketball game on Friday night.

>> Yough community announces plans to support family of man who died while refereeing basketball game

Channel 11′s Antoinette DelBel spoke with his wife and children about his legacy.

On 11 at 11, how Roebuck’s grieving family wants people to remember him.

