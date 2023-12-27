‘Can I carry a knife on a plane?’: Mountlake Terrace man facing charges related to Jan. 6

A Mountlake Terrace man is facing four charges related to the January 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Documents reveal several Google searches that had been made days prior.

The U.S. District Court says photos show Matthew Stickney inside the Capitol Building that day.

Last week, they filed charges against Stickney, accusing him of purchasing a plane ticket from Seattle to Washington D.C. two days before the riot.

According to records obtained by investigators, Stickney Googled several things before the riot, including searching for hotels near the U.S. Capitol in D.C.

Some of the searches were:

“How do I take my gun with me on a flight?”

“Can I bring a gas mask on a plane?”

“Can I carry a knife on a plane?”

Days after the riot he searched, “Hands burning from pepper spray.”

Then, “HD security cameras.”

And “U.S. Capitol.”

Officials also say Stickney flew back to Seattle just one day after the insurrection.