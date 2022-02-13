The Carry Trade Is Faltering, Just as It Began to Deliver Gains

Netty Ismail, Karl Lester M. Yap and Sydney Maki
(Bloomberg) -- Playbooks for emerging-market carry trades are getting redrafted as favored funding currencies gear up for gains, threatening to eat into investors’ returns.

The European Central Bank made a hawkish pivot this month and will likely deliver its first rate increase in more than a decade sometime in 2022. That’s driving fresh strength in the euro, which has long been a favorite funding currency. Meanwhile, growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will have to lift interest rates as many as seven times this year to control soaring consumer prices is putting fire in the belly of the dollar. Even the yen has rallied off tension between Russia and Ukraine, which deepened on Friday.

The result is that carry traders -- who borrow low-yielding tenders to buy higher-yielding ones -- may turn away from the currencies, leaving them with an ever-narrowing set of funding choices. The strategy has started to recover after two-straight years of declines for an index tracking dollar-funded investments in eight major emerging markets. Yet the jump in borrowing costs across much of the developed world is only going to make the job of maximizing returns tougher.

“For carry trades to come back, you would have to see traditional funding currencies stabilize,” said Brendan McKenna, a strategist at Wells Fargo in New York. “I can see a scenario where the wind gets taken out of the carry-trade sails over the coming months, quarters.”

Shunned

That may already be happening with the euro. Just weeks ago, it was the preferred tender to fund bets on higher-yielding peers such as the Chilean peso and South African rand. Now, it’s being shunned in favor of better-performing trades financed principally by the yen, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Bets on 17 of 23 developing currencies that are funded by the euro lost money this month, based on carry-trade returns adjusted for price swings as of 5 p.m. on Friday in New York. By comparison, only four of the wagers funded in Japanese yen declined, with a long position on the Brazilian real garnering a risk-adjusted carry return of almost 9%. Using the euro would have produced a gain of just over 1%.

“It’s probably best to avoid euro-funding in the near term as the single currency and its monetary-policy trajectory will likely continue to reprice higher,” said Paul Greer, a money manager at Fidelity International in London, which oversees about $700 billion. “The ECB’s hawkish tilt and the associated repricing of the front-end of the euro rates curve is a significant game changer.”

Though the euro wiped out a small year-to-date gain on Friday, it was still outperforming all but one of its Group-of-10 currency peers verses the greenback. Fidelity said gains beyond $1.15 in the single currency will likely lead to more unwinding of euro-funded carry trades.

“The prospect of ECB policy normalization should see European yields and volatility rise, both which could serve to undermine euro-funded emerging-market carry positions,” said Roger Hallam, the currency chief investment officer at JPMorgan Asset Management in London.

The dollar is also getting a boost as traders ramped up bets for an unprecedented 50-basis-point rate hike next month, even with Fed officials indicating they are unlikely to deliver such an increase.

Funding Favorite

The yen remains a carry-funding favorite, with the Bank of Japan signaling it’s unlikely to join the global wave of tightening, capping weeks of growing speculation that sent the nation’s benchmark yields to a six-year high.

The BOJ forecasts inflation of 1.1% for the year through March 2023. Though the European Commission expects inflation in the single-currency zone to slow to below the ECB’s 2% goal in 2023, the January reading was 5.1%.

“You’ll see investors shifting short-euro positions into short-yen positions,” said Peter Kinsella, the global head of foreign-exchange strategy at Union Bancaire Privee in London. “The Japanese yen should offer a stable to slightly depreciating profile given the lack of inflation pressures in Japan. So overall the yen should be the eminent funding currency.”

Yet yen carry trades come with a caveat. Bouts of risk aversion in global markets tend to set off a dash for haven assets, with the Japanese currency a favored refuge. Russia’s standoff with the West over Ukraine and the Fed’s imminent rate increases can’t be brushed aside, according to Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore.

“The yen appears to be attractive as a funding currency when we look at the central bank’s policy stance, though due to geopolitical risk and safe-haven demand the yen-funded trade comes with pretty high risk,” he said.

Here are some of the major events and data to watch in emerging markets this week:

  • A reading of Argentina’s data on Tuesday will likely show inflation is still under pressure, according to Bloomberg Economics

  • Traders will watch fourth-quarter GDP figures from Colombia for signs of recovery

  • People’s Bank of China is set to keep its one-year medium-term lending facility rate unchanged this week even though data on Wednesday will probably show that January inflation slowed

  • India’s January inflation probably climbed above the central bank’s 6% target ceiling in January, according to Bloomberg Economics

  • The Philippine central bank will likely hold its benchmark rate unchanged on Thursday, with inflation within its target range

  • Turkey’s central bank is set on Thursday to keep interest rates on hold despite rising inflationary pressures

  • Russia’s GDP data on Friday will probably show that growth accelerated in the fourth quarter despite aggressive monetary tightening

