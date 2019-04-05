This Carry-On Is an A+ Travel Companion

From Popular Mechanics

Carry-on luggage has to be reliable, a joy to travel with, help you stay organized, and provide plenty of space whenever you need it. With the cascade of suitcases out there, it can be tough to parse through and find the one for keeps. But the Genius Pack G4 makes packing one of the best parts of your trip. Well, almost.

It's easy to mistake the G4 as bog-standard luggage, but inside is where the good stuff is. Awarded Best Carry On Bag by Travel & Leisure and Fodor’s Travel, it comes packed with features that make traveling a breeze, including an expandable zipper that delivers 25 percent more space, integrated air valve that expels air and that compresses your clothes, and patented compression technology that segregates your dirty laundry from clean clothing.

It has designated compartments for all your essentials like passport, chargers, socks, and undergarments. It's even embedded with a permanent checklist to guide you while you pack, so you won't spend the whole flight wondering if you packed a deodorant. And with the luxurious polyurethane coating, the G4 can fend off any kind of beating.

Available in five colors-black, titanium, red, coal black, and navy-you can get the Genius Pack G4 Carry-On Spinner Case today starting at $180, a 39 percent discount from the usual $300 price.

