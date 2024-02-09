Cars on 5th weekend in Naples: How much was raised over four days

The Naples Automotive Experience 2024 earlier this month raised nearly $1.7 million to support the work of St. Matthew’s House.

Held Feb. 1-4, the annual events included a Jetport Reception on Feb. 1 at Naples Airport’s Elite Jets Hangar. The next day, a Naples Motorcar Auction was held in partnership with the Saratoga Automobile Museum at Ultimate Garages of Naples.

And Feb. 3, more than 20,000 descended on downtown Naples to attend the Cars on 5th Concours — the largest annual one-day event in Naples. There also was a last-chance auto sale at Ultimate Garages of Naples and Supercar Poker Run on Sunday.

A faith-based charitable organization, St. Matthew’s House provides innovative programs, resources and services that bring hope, help and healing to those experiencing homelessness, hunger, substance abuse, and poverty in Southwest Florida.

Hundreds of visitors crowded downtown Naples Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, for the annual Ferrari Club of Naples Annual Cars on 5th Show. A very diverse collection of more than 400 luxury vehicles including Ferraris, Lamborghinis, MaseratiÕs, Porsches, Corvettes, etc. were on display on Fifth Avenue South.

“The Naples Automotive Experience has become one of the finest, multi-marquee shows in the U.S and the biggest automobile show on the U.S. East Coast in number of cars and attendees in one day," said Tom O'Riordan, Ferrari Club of America president, in a news release Thursday.

"Our goal is to present the finest automotive experience in North America right here in Naples, Florida. Our long-time partnership with St. Matthew’s House has expanded significantly over the years as Naples Automotive Experience has grown.

"Today, St. Matthew’s House participates in the organization, management and marketing of the four-day event and brings together over 550 volunteers each year. Working together with our sponsors, car club members and attendees, we are achieving our goal as well as raising awareness of the great work of St. Matthew’s House for those in need in our community."

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Cars on 5th weekend raised $1.7 million for St. Matthew's House