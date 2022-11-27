1

What cars are being discontinued in 2023? Honda, Toyota and Chevrolet are all axing models

Amanda Pérez Pintado, USA TODAY
·4 min read

It's the end of the road for several car models.

The fleet of vehicles being discontinued in 2022 includes a number of passenger cars such as the Chevrolet Spark, the Toyota Avalon and the Honda Insight, as Americans continue to flock to SUVs.

"The extra-small SUVs are definitely becoming a much more popular entry-level for these brands," says Will Kaufman, news editor at car-research site Edmunds.

Automakers discontinue models in reponse to evolving consumer tastes and declining sales. Some brands ditch vehicles that compete with others in their lineup.

Here are some cars and SUVs you won't see in showrooms in 2023, according to Edmunds:

Acura ILX

The ILX compact luxury sedan came out in 2013 as the brand's entry-level model and hadn't gotten a major update since its release. Now, the reborn 2023 Integra will serve as first-time buyers' point of entry into Acura's lineup.

The car that never arrived: The perplexing tale of a disappearing three-wheeled car

The Acura ILX
The Acura ILX

Buick Encore

The Encore subcompact was introduced in the 2013 model year with the hopes of attracting younger buyers. Sales of the Encore in the January-through-September period fell nearly 42% in 2022 compared with the same stretch in 2021, according to General Motors.

"The Buick Encore going away makes a lot of sense because Buick's already selling the Encore GX, which is a related similarly-sized model," said Edmunds' Kaufman. "No sense to have competition there on the inside."

How reliable is your car?: Consumer Reports releases its annual ranking.

J.D. Power ranked the Buick Encore as the most dependable model in the small-SUV segment for 2020.
J.D. Power ranked the Buick Encore as the most dependable model in the small-SUV segment for 2020.

Chevrolet Spark

Chevrolet ceased production of the Spark subcompact in August, according to Edmunds. The Spark was one of the cheapest new cars on the market, starting at $14,595 with destination and handling charges.

Ford EcoSport

Ford said last year the EcoSport subcompact crossover SUV would be removed from the U.S. market in 2022, Detroit Free Press reported. The model, Ford's smallest and most affordable SUV, has only been available since late 2017 and has seen sales decline.

Ford: You can find F-150, Explorer, Escape SUVs easily. You'll have to wait for others.

Honda Insight

Honda this year announced its Indiana plant would end production of the Insight hybrid sedan in June, as the company focuses on its hybrid core models. Honda sold more than 70,000 Insight sedans since the model was introduced in 2018, according to the company.

"Honda is going to launch its Civic Hybrid and that would be in competition with the Insight," Kaufman said.

Fun and good value: 2023 Integra captures the value and performance that made Acura a hit from the start

Consumer Reports named the Honda Insight as one of the top 10 most reliable vehicles of 2022. The 2021 model is seen here.2021 Honda Insight
Consumer Reports named the Honda Insight as one of the top 10 most reliable vehicles of 2022. The 2021 model is seen here.2021 Honda Insight

Hyundai Accent

Hyundai said in a statement the Accent was discontinued "due to an expanded SUV lineup that includes Venue," a small SUV. With the Accent's discontinuation, the Venue becomes the brand's lowest-priced car.

"Having a small sedan as your entry-level isn't necessarily worth it at this point," Kaufman said. "Hyundai has a small SUV as an entry-level vehicle that's slightly better equipped."

Tesla recalls: Tesla issues back-to-back recalls, one impacting 322,000 cars with crash risk increase

The Hyundai Accent was named highest quality small car in the 2021 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study.
The Hyundai Accent was named highest quality small car in the 2021 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study.

Lexus RX L

Launched in 2017, the RX L is the three-row version of the popular RX SUV, which just had a full redesign.

"It's likely they're going to make a dedicated three-row Lexus SUV,"  Kaufman said. "They're not going to rely on sort of this compromise solution of a slightly longer RX model."

Buick takes top spot in annual survey: Overall quality of new cars falls amid pandemic

Toyota Avalon

Around since the mid-1990s, the Avalon has now been dropped by Toyota. But the carmaker is replacing the sedan with a new semi-luxury full-size sedan.

The Avalon "is being replaced by the Crown, which is an upcoming vehicle that is a bit of an odd duck," Kaufman said. The 2023 Crown "kind of splits the difference between a sedan and an SUV."

Toyota: 2023 Prius hybrid debuts as company struggles to regain green mantle

Volkswagen Passat

The Passat sedan will leave U.S. Volkswagen showrooms in 2023 after a limited-edition 2022 model year run. The discontinuation came more than 30 years after the Passat nameplate made its debut in the nation, USA Today reported last year.

"It makes sense for Volkswagen to focus more on their SUV business right now because it's doing quite well," Kaufman said.

Cars take the exit: Parts shortages force automakers to end Mazda 6, Toyota Avalon in favor of SUVs

The 2022 Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition.
The 2022 Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cars that are being discontinued in 2023: Say goodbye to these models

Recommended Stories

  • Toyota launches second hybrid vehicle in India amid green car push

    Toyota Motor Corp on Friday launched its second hybrid car in India, a seven-seat people-carrier, as part of a broader strategy to double-down on the sale of electrified vehicles in emerging markets. The Innova HyCross, a hybrid version of the popular multi-purpose vehicle that Toyota already sells in India, builds on the success of its hybrid sport-utility vehicle (SUV), Urban Cruiser HyRyder, which went on sale in September. "With this offering we are confident that the expansion of eco-friendly vehicles will be ensured," Hideki Mizuma, chief engineer at Toyota Innova, said at the car's unveil in Mumbai.

  • Taiwan president's election strategy backfires

    STORY: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen resigned as head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Saturday following local election losses.Tsai had tried to frame the elections as more than just a local vote, saying the world is watching how Taiwan defends its democracy amid tensions with China, which claims the island as its territory.But her strategy failed to win public support, and, at a press conference, Tsai took responsibility for the losses. “We were unable to break through the current make-up of local politics. This shows that we have not met expectations of the people when it comes to running municipalities.”The local elections – for mayors, county chiefs and local councilors – are typically about domestic issues like health-crisis restrictions and crime. The main opposition party, the Kuomintang, or KMT, was leading or claimed victory in 13 of the 21 city mayor and county chief seats up for grabs, including the capital Taipei. The KMT has accused Tsai and the DPP of being overly confrontational with China. “It's not like the DPP has never failed before, fallen before. We will conduct thorough reviews. The more the people expect from us, the better we have to perform.” Focus will now turn to the 2024 presidential and parliament election, which Tsai and the DPP won by a landslide in 2020 on a pledge to stand up to China and defend Taiwan's freedoms.Tsai, who will continue serving as president until 2024, cannot run again because of term limits.

  • It’s a Bad Time to Buy a Car. How to Score a Decent Deal Now if You Can’t Wait.

    The average rate on a new vehicle loan is now 5.78%, up from 3.86% in January, according to Bankrate.com.

  • China On Slippery Grounds As UK Restricts Chinese-Made Surveillance Systems

    The U.K. Cabinet Office has told central government departments to stop installing Chinese-made surveillance systems on "sensitive sites," citing security risks, Financial Times reported. Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden said it would cover visual surveillance equipment "produced by companies subject to the National Intelligence Law of the People's Republic of China." A security review found that "in light of the threat to the U.K. and the increasing capability and connectivity of these sys

  • How to gain followers and grow an audience on platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok

    Creators and industry experts reveal their best advice for building an audience on social media platforms, from Instagram to LinkedIn.

  • ‘Oh, Boy!’: Buddy Holly And The Crickets’ Unforgettable Year Continues

    The Crickets’ version of ‘Oh, Boy!’ was one half of a definitive single of the era, backed by ‘Not Fade Away.’

  • College Football Expert Picks Predictions Week 13

    College football expert picks and predictions for Week 13 highlighted by Michigan at Ohio State, Auburn at Alabama, and Notre Dame at USC

  • World Cup fans pause action for Friday prayers

    STORY: At the Ibrahim al-Khalil Mosque in Doha's West Bay, with its towering minaret and carved wooden doors, they gathered for the weekly congregational prayer that many Muslims believe is obligatory.Among the faithful were fans from Tunisia, Oman and India, a uniformed FIFA official, kids dressed in French soccer kits and hundreds of men and women from nearby hotels and tower blocks.Islam has featured throughout the first week of the tournament with a recitation of the Koran, Islam's holy book, at the opening ceremony and English translations of sayings and teachings of the prophet Mohammad posted around Doha.

  • Royal Caribbean Shares Another Dining Change, Asks for Help

    The cruise line has tested some changes that caused a social media uproar. Now, it's trying something totally new.

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • Amazon to shut down food-delivery business in India

    Amazon Inc will shut down a food-delivery business it was testing in India, the e-commerce giant said on Friday, a day after it announced the winding down of its online learning platform for high-school students in the country. Amazon Food, a business the company was trialing in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru, would be discontinued, it said. "As part of our annual operating planning review process, we have made the decision to discontinue Amazon Food," a company spokesperson told Reuters.

  • Here are the 100+ best Black Friday deals at Lowe's: DeWalt, GE, Samsung and more

    Get your home ready for the holidays with these Lowe's Black Friday deals on appliances, decorations, tools and more.

  • Hockey great Salming succumbed unusually quick to ALS, doctor says

    Toronto Maple Leafs great Borje Salming, who passed away on Thursday from nervous disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), succumbed unusually quickly to the disease less than four months after diagnosis, his doctor told Swedish broadcaster SVT. Salming died at the age of 71 and became the first Swedish player inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

  • Malaysia PM Anwar eyes targeted subsidies for low-income groups

    Malaysia is reviewing its government subsidies programme, aiming to direct money toward low-income groups, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Sunday, prioritising the rising cost of living as he takes office at a time of slowing growth. "Subsidies must be targeted, otherwise those subsidies are enjoyed not just by the low income group but also the wealthy," said Anwar, who emerged as leader of the Southeast Asian nation after a closely fought election last week. Anwar is carrying through the stance of the previous administration, which last month proposed a smaller budget, cutting subsidies due to rising commodities costs and the resulting impact on government coffers.

  • Black Friday Brings a Darker Outlook for Tesla

    Tesla was painted as a China Play, and with China slowing so much that its Central Bank is throwing open the monetary spigot, look for Elon to to focus his energies elsewhere.

  • Many shoppers can't find Apple's latest iPhones on Black Friday

    Many shoppers looking for Apple's latest high-end phones returned empty handed from its stores this Black Friday as the technology company struggles with production snafus in China. Among them were Sally Gannon and her son Michael, who were visiting an Apple store in Bethesda, where they found no iPhone Pros in stock. Similarly, Abisha Luitel wanted to get an iPhone 14 Pro for her 21-year old cousin.

  • Mercedes-Benz celebrates 40 years of the first Baby Benz

    Launched in 1982, the Mercedes-Benz W201 made the brand accessible to a much wider audience and laid the foundations that the C-Class is built on.

  • New State Voter Fraud Units Finding Few Cases From Midterms

    Critics complain the new units were more about politics than rooting out any widespread abuses.

  • Iran's Khamenei praises Basij forces for confronting 'rioters'

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday Iran's Basij militia forces have sacrificed their lives in what he called riots, the wave of protests sparked by the death in custody of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in September. The protests that began after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran's morality police on Sept. 16 have turned into one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Challenging the Islamic Republic’s legitimacy, protesters from all walks of life have burned pictures of Khamenei and called for the downfall of the Islamic Republic.

  • Backyard Beef Barbecue Costs Soar, Hurting South Africa’s Poor

    (Bloomberg) -- On any given weekend in South Africa there’s the smell of shisa nyama -- the Zulu term for traditional barbecues -- wafting across cities, townships and rural locations.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsChevron to Resume Venezuela Oil Output as US Eases SanctionsAt Nantucket Retreat, Biden Family Weighs Run for Second TermUS Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season With a Muted Black FridayBut the cost of the typical fare that makes up a sh