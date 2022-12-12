3

What cars are being recalled? 270,000 Subaru vehicles among latest wave of recalls

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Hundreds of thousands of vehicles, a majority of which are Subaru, faced new recalls last week, including Tesla, Kia, Hino and Porsche cars.

The recalls were reported by the carmakers or by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration the week of Dec. 4 through Sunday.

If you want to find out more about vehicle recalls, or see if your vehicle is being recalled, you can search USA TODAY's automotive recall database or the NHTSA database, where you'll need your car's vehicle identification number, or VIN, or its year, make and model. You may also contact your car manufacturer for more information.

Here is the list of recalls for the week of Dec. 4:

What else is under recall? Check USA TODAY's recall database

What has been recalled in 2022? Your complete database on all recalls, from food to cars

A 2019 Subaru Ascent Touring. Certain Ascent vehicles from 2019-22 are being recalled for a potential risk of fire.
A 2019 Subaru Ascent Touring. Certain Ascent vehicles from 2019-22 are being recalled for a potential risk of fire.

Subaru Ascent

Subaru is recalling certain 2019-22 Ascent vehicles because the ground bolt that secures the ground terminal of the positive temperature coefficient heater may be improperly fastened, meaning the ground terminal and surrounding parts could melt and increase the risk of fire when the heater is in operation.

Subaru told USA TODAY a total of 271,694 vehicles are included in the recall.

The company is advising customers to park their vehicles away from garages, carports, or other structures while also not leaving vehicles unattended while the engine is on. Vehicle owners will be notified within the next 60 days, and Subaru retailers will replace the ground bolt, wire and connector holder if necessary for no charge.

The recall, which was announced by Subaru, had not been posted to the NHTSA website as of Monday morning.

Hino

Hino Motors is recalling certain 2022-2023 NE7A, NJ7A, NJ7B, and NV7A vehicles with a 50-gallon fuel tank because the fuel pickup tube may contact the bottom of the fuel tank, restricting the uptake of fuel to the engine.

At least 970 vehicles are affected.

Affected owners are expected to be notified of the recall by mail on Feb. 3, 2023, and dealers will replace the fuel tube free of charge.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Kia Niro EV

Kia is recalling certain 2020 Niro EV vehicles because the electric power control unit may be improperly sealed, allowing it to leak coolant internally and allow possible loss of drive power.

At least 872 vehicles are affected.

Affected owners are expected to be notified of the recall by mail on Jan. 31, 2023. Dealers will inspect the electric power control unit and will replace it if necessary, free of charge.

Porsche 911

Porsche is recalling certain 2022-23 911 vehicles because in the event of a crash, the dashboard console on the passenger side may break, causing the air bag to deploy improperly.

At least 53 vehicles are affected.

Affected owners are expected to be notified by mail by Feb. 3, 2023. Dealers will replace the dashboard free of charge.

Tesla Model Y

Tesla is recalling certain 2023 Model Y vehicles because the left-hand front suspension lateral link fasteners may not be properly attached, causing instability and increased risk of a crash.

At least nine vehicles are affected.

Affected owners are expected to be notified by mail by Feb. 3, 2023, and Tesla Service will tighten or replace the fasteners free of charge.

Stay up to date on all types of recalls with USA TODAY's comprehensive database.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Check for car recalls: Subaru, Kia, Tesla among latest auto recalls

Recommended Stories

  • Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get on travel pillows, smartphones and more

    Get your week started with some amazing Amazon deals on Google smartphones, Eufy robot vacuums and travel pillows.

  • Bond investors expect smaller Fed rate hike but brace for inflation shocks

    The U.S. Federal Reserve's likely shift to a smaller interest rate increase this week could offer some respite to bond investors hit hard by a string of super-sized hikes, though questions remain on how much damage the Fed is ready to inflict on the economy. The central bank has embarked on the fastest tightening of monetary policy in 40 years to contain the biggest jump in inflation in decades, but Chair Jerome Powell said last month that after four consecutive 75 basis points increases the pace of rate hikes could slow in December. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields have declined to about 3.5% from over 4% in early November, and two-year Treasury yields - which tend to closely reflect monetary policy expectations - are down to 4.3% from a 15-year high of 4.8% early last month.

  • Man sets fire to more than a dozen US flags hanging outside homes, California cops say

    At least one security video shows the man ignite a flag hanging from a porch.

  • 3 Software Stocks That Will Keep Your Retirement Account Safe

    The Nasdaq Composite index has dropped by around 30% since January, and a few growth names fell by more than 90% from their peak. Justin Pope (Microsoft): From its founding in 1975, Microsoft has grown into one of the world's largest companies, a technology conglomerate with a $1.8 trillion market cap today. Technology companies can have difficulty staying relevant in an industry where there's always new competition emerging.

  • Too soon to call end to COVID-19 emergency, GAVI chief says

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The head of the GAVI global vaccine alliance suggested on Monday it was too early to call an end to the COVID-19 emergency, saying the pandemic could still get worse. A World Health Organization (WHO) body meets every few months to decide whether the new coronavirus, which emerged three years ago in China's Wuhan, still represents a "public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)". The designation is intended to trigger a coordinated international response and could unlock funding to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

  • 3 Things That Could Turn the Market Green in 2023

    The big story of the year has obviously been some of the highest levels of inflation seen in more than 40 years, leading to high prices everywhere from the grocery store to the gasoline pump. The Federal Reserve has moved quickly to combat this inflation by raising its overnight benchmark lending rate, the federal funds rate, from practically zero at the beginning of the year to now inside a range of 3.75% and 4%. Now, Fed chairman Jerome Powell has indicated that the Fed is on track to only raise the federal funds rate by 50 basis points at its final meeting of the year.

  • Chiefs remain biggest threat to Bengals in AFC, says one analyst

    Who is the biggest threat to the Bengals?

  • Charlize Theron Isn’t Mad That Anya Taylor-Joy Didn’t Ask for ‘Furiosa’ Advice

    While Theron says she would have loved to reprise her "Mad Max: Fury Road" role, she understands why George Miller went in a different direction for the prequel.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 65% That's a Screaming Buy Right Now

    If you've been paying attention, 2022 has been a lousy year for digital advertisers. A difficult time adapting to new privacy rules that make it harder for social media apps to track their members' behaviors recently caused average revenue per user to fall by a double-digit percentage. With all the trouble facing social media stocks lately, you might be surprised to learn that one of the best growth stocks you can buy right now belongs to Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), a company that operates a social media platform.

  • NFL fines Cincinnati's Jessie Bates $50K for faking injury against Kansas City, per report

    CBS' Jim Nantz and Tony Romo questioned the timing of Jessie Bates' injury late in the second quarter as the Bengals made a substitution.

  • 20 white elephant gift ideas under $25 that everyone will want to steal

    Unsure what to bring to a white elephant party? These are the best white elephant gifts will be a hit, and well within any budget starting at $10.

  • Ruse burglars target elderly residents on Northwest Side

    Chicago police are warning people to be on the lookout for two men targeting elderly residents in ruse burglaries on the Northwest Side.

  • 5 Food Shortages That Will Impact Your Wallet This Holiday Season

    It's time to stock up on staple holiday grocery items. The U.S. is facing a shortage of several food products -- wheat, lettuce, butter, eggs and turkey -- which could affect the price and...

  • If Someone Doesn’t Gift Me This Tory Burch Card Holder, I’m Going to Request a Holiday Redo

    Tory Burch Quilted Flap Card Case, our best overall card holder, is practical yet stylish, making it the perfect gift.

  • CDC urges masking return as tripledemic surges

    Concerns are growing nationwide for rapidly increasing cases of what health officials have deemed a tripledemic.

  • The 10 most stressful jobs in the US: Judges, retail managers, gynecologists rank among top

    The Occupational Information Network, part of the Department or Labor, recently ranked 873 of the most stressful jobs. Here are the top 10.

  • 12 Things to Declutter From Your Kitchen Before the Holidays

    'Tis the season to clear the clutter!

  • Ticketmaster fiasco leaves Bad Bunny fans with genuine tickets locked out of Mexico City concert

    It comes just weeks after Taylor Swift fans were devastated when the website crashed as they tried to get tickets for the singer’s hotly anticipated 2023 Eras Tour.

  • A diminished US workforce could lead Fed to keep rates high

    The nation’s labor force is smaller than when the pandemic struck. The reasons vary — an unexpected wave of retirements, a drop in legal immigration, the loss of workers to COVID-19 deaths and illnesses. The result, though, is that employers are having to compete for a smaller pool of workers and to offer steadily higher pay to attract them.

  • "Pelosi in the House": Behind closed doors

    A new HBO documentary by filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, "Pelosi in the House," traces the pioneering career of her mother, Nancy Pelosi, the first female Speaker of the House. Alexandra talks with CBS News' John Dickerson about her not-quite-authorized film that observes her mother's public and private worlds, up to the insurrectionists' violent attack on Congress on January 6, 2021. She also talks about her father, Paul; his recovery from a brutal assault by an intruder in her parents' San Francisco home; and how Paul feels about his wife's career.