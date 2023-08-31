Cars damaged, glass scattered after shots fired at Atlanta apartment complex parking deck

Atlanta police are on the scene of a shooting investigation at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach at the scene at 507 Bishop Street where the Mark at West Midtown apartments are located. Gehlbach spotted several officers and police tape blocking the entrance to the parking garage on the property.

This is a developing story. Watch Channel 2 Action News This Morning for LIVE updates from the scene.

Police responded to reports of a shooting just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Police have not confirmed if anyone was shot, but a few cars were damaged.

Gehlbach spotted one car that had at least four bullet holes on the driver’s side. Glass was scattered in an now-empty parking spot next to that car as well as the aisle.

This is not the first police investigation at the apartment’s parking deck in the past month. A woman was found shot to death around 7:30 p.m. on July 25.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified as Morgan Lawrence. Police have not said what led up to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

