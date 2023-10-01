Cars deliberately block I-71 doing donuts, burnouts
Cars doing donuts, with license plates blocked, halted traffic in the northbound lanes of the Lytle Tunnel on I-71.
Traction control is an electronic monitoring system that senses if a wheel (or multiple wheels) is spinning faster than it should and reduces power to regain grip.
Hot Wheels turned a 1987 Porsche 944 into an off-road-ready shooting brake, and it's offering it as a built-to-order diecast car.
Lexus LMGT3 race car at Motegi and Fuji makes mighty V8 noises in testing. WEC campaign and road-legal version expected in 2026.
Volkswagen's $2.1 billion plan to launch a dedicated electric-vehicle factory in Wolfsburg, Germany is kaput. The automaker instead reportedly plans to modify its existing plants in Zwickau and Wolfsburg to handle production of a new flagship EV — the postponed Project Trinity — and an all-electric Golf hatchback. This tracks with an earlier statement from VW passenger cars boss Thomas Schaefer, who said last year that an additional factory might not be necessary as VW produces fewer combustion-engine vehicles over time.
Fatal traffic accidents have declined for multiple quarters in a row after hitting troubling highs during the peak of the pandemic, safety regulators say.
This is the Porsche 911 GT3 R rennsport, and it’s a limited-production GT3 R-based racer designed for maximum performance on the track.
A 2006 Lincoln Zephyr, the single model year of the Lincoln-ized Ford Fusion before it became the MKZ, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Honda debuting Specialty Sports Concept at Japan Mobility Show next month. Is it a reborn electric S2000? Or a reborn electric NSX?
The Federal Trade Commission said it will revive its attempt to block Microsoft's $69 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard in an adjudicative process.
2024 Honda Prologue features, estimated range and some power details all revealed ahead of its launch early next year.
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters union is urging U.S. auto safety regulators to deny a petition by General Motors to grant an exemption to Cruise, the automaker's autonomous vehicle subsidiary, that would allow it to build its Origin AV without traditional vehicle safety standards. In early September, Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt said the company was close to getting the green light from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which would allow Cruise to start mass production of the Origins and begin putting them on public roads.
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 3.4 million cars built between the 2010 and 2018 model years to replace a fuse that can start a fire.
A 1976 Oldsmobile Omega four-door sedan, badge-engineered twin to the Chevy Nova, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
