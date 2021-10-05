Cars "drifting" in Center City sparks reflection

Mike D'Onofrio
·1 min read

The late-night car drifting spectacle that brought traffic to a standstill outside City Hall on Saturday is still a hot topic throughout the city.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Mayor Jim Kenney blasted the illegal gathering in an emailed statement to Mike, calling it "incredibly and needlessly dangerous."

  • Kenney said he's working with police to "ensure that these reckless incidents do not happen in the future," but he didn’t provide any further details.

Catch up quick: Videos and images on social media show a large crowd surrounding several cars drifting and doing doughnuts on S 15th and Market streets late Saturday.

  • A police spokesman told Axios in an email that there were several other similar gatherings over the weekend, including one that involved more than 200 vehicles in North Philadelphia.

  • No arrests have been made in the City Hall incident, as of Monday, police said.

What they're saying: Ernest Owens, president of the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists, questioned some of the coverage's framing. He said some journalists' reporting on the weekend gathering perpetuates negative stereotypes around communities of color.

  • "It also further creates distrust within Black and brown communities and with media outlets in general."

  • But Owens added that it's not a particularly new issue. Crime involving communities of color has been consistently sensationalized in local media, he said.

Juwan Bennett, a criminal justice PHD candidate at Temple University, tells Axios people cannot see this incident in a vacuum. He argues it's a result of disinvestment in education and economic opportunity.

  • "The act is bad, and we shouldn’t excuse it," Bennett said. "But if we're not looking at the macro forces that come into play here, we're doing ourselves a disservice."

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sweden issues international arrest warrant for blast suspect

    Swedish prosecutors issued an international search warrant on Tuesday for a tenant in an apartment building in Sweden's second-largest city after an explosion and a fire left 16 people injured last month. The man is suspected of attempted murder, arson and general destruction, authorities said in a statement, adding that he should be extradited to Sweden if arrested. Authorities in Sweden haven't named the suspect, who is a man in his 50s.

  • Facebook whistleblower to say former employer an 'urgent threat' to U.S

    Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen will appear before the U.S. Congress Tuesday, where she is set to sharply criticize her former employer as "one of the most urgent threats" facing the country, and to demand transparency about its operations in order to better regulate it. Haugen, a former product manager on Facebook's civic misinformation team, says the social media giant keeps its algorithms and operations a secret. "The core of the issue is that no one can understand Facebook's destructive choices better than Facebook, because only Facebook gets to look under the hood," she said in written testimony prepared for the hearing.

  • Black couple's daring escape from slavery marked in London

    A Black couple who escaped slavery in the U.S. state of Georgia and fled to Britain to campaign for abolition have been honored with a historic plaque on their home in London. English Heritage on Tuesday marked the accomplishments of Ellen and William Craft with a blue plaque outside the two-story brick row house in the Hammersmith area of West London from which they campaigned for the end of slavery. The couple escaped slavery in 1848 when Ellen, the light-skinned daughter of a Black woman raped by her enslaver, disguised herself as a disabled white man traveling north for medical treatment.

  • Crucial, PNY and Lexar storage is up to 32 percent off on Amazon today only

    PNY, Lexar and Crucial storage devices are up to 32 percent off in an Amazon one-day sale.

  • Lopez Obrador says Mexican nationals in Pandora Papers should be investigated

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he was in favor of investigating Mexican nationals who appear in a series of documents released as part of the so-called 'Pandora Papers.' Several major news organizations on Sunday published https://www.reuters.com/world/pandora-papers-document-dump-allegedly-links-world-leaders-secret-wealth-2021-10-03 details from a massive new leak of financial documents showing heads of state, serving and former government officials, and business leaders with stashes of offshore wealth. The use of offshore companies is not illegal or by itself evidence of wrongdoing, but news organizations in the consortium said such transactions could be used to hide wealth from tax collectors and other authorities.

  • So, err, what actually happened to Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp yesterday?

    Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp suffered a major, world-wide outage on 4 October, but what actually caused the social media giants to go down?

  • Cars face flooded Marseille street after heavy rain

    Cars were seen driving through a flooded street with bits of debris floating around them.France's weather service, Meteo France, said that the Bouches-du-Rhône department was on red alert for rain and flooding.

  • Harper can't end Phillies' postseason drought at 10 seasons

    Bryce Harper logged off his final Zoom of the season — a 2021 in which the Philadelphia Phillies slugger hit .309 with 35 homers and led baseball in OPS — with a hopeful hint about a future conversation. Harper may get the call next month that he is the National League MVP after he carried the Phillies into NL East contention down to the final week of the season. Hey, the Phillies might have to set up a postseason awards hotline, with ace Zack Wheeler a top candidate for NL Cy Young.

  • Picking the NBA's 75 greatest players started off easy. Then it got real tough, real fast.

    Trimming the list of the best-ever NBA players to 75 was tough and I was crestfallen when I had to leave off players who could easily make the list.

  • Democratic Voters See Many Losers in Party Schism, and One Winner: Trump

    RIDGEWOOD, N.J. — On Election Day in 2018, Cathy Brienza opened her light-blue colonial in a New Jersey suburb to dozens of Democratic activists for a get-out-the-vote rally. A freshman congressman, Josh Gottheimer, addressed a crowd filled with voters angered by Donald Trump’s presidency and hopeful of regaining Democratic control of the House. It worked. Fueled by a so-called blue wave, Democrats flipped four seats in New Jersey, reelected Gottheimer and won the House. Now, as another midterm

  • Brian Laundrie's sister says he flew home on August 17, a few days after the couple was stopped by police after a fight in Utah

    "He was telling me where they were going next. I FaceTimed with Gabby and the kids on that trip," Cassie Laundrie said.

  • One of the men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery is fighting to ban from trial photos of his vanity license plate that features a Confederate flag

    Court documents say that the vanity plate is similar to an old version of Georgia's state flag which included a Confederate emblem.

  • Hialeah Middle teacher jailed after cops say she had sex with teen boy in car over months

    A Hialeah Middle drama teacher has been arrested after police said she had sex with a 14-year-old former student in her car multiple times over the past two months.

  • Just Gone

    They lie in clandestine graves strewn across the desert, mingled in communal pits, or hacked to pieces and scattered on desiccated hillsides.Buried without a name, often all that’s left once their bodies are gone are the empty casings of a person: a bloodied sweatshirt, a frilly top, a tattered dress. All over Mexico, mothers wander under the scorching sun, poking at the earth and sniffing for the telltale scent of decomposing flesh, hoping for a scrap that points toward their missing son or dau

  • Catalytic converter theft has surged nationwide. LA's top prosecutor is threatening a fight with auto companies to force change.

    Vehicle catalytic converter theft has surged nationwide. Los Angeles County's District Attorney George Gascón is threatening a fight to force changes.

  • Man accused in co-worker deaths tells deputies he was raped

    An electrician accused of killing three co-workers on assignment in central Florida told detectives he did it because his colleagues had raped him, but a Florida sheriff on Monday said there was no evidence to support the claim. Shaun Runyon, 39, confessed multiple times to the murders during interviews with detectives, telling them that the co-workers had raped him, and “he hated all three of them," but a sexual battery test failed to confirm the allegation, said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd during a news conference. “I want to underscore there is absolutely unequivocally zero evidence," said Judd, whose county is located between Tampa and Orlando.

  • The Santa Cruz Police Department wants to make one issue clear, none of the students faculty or staff were targeted.

    The Santa Cruz Police Department wants to make one issue clear, none of the students faculty or staff were targeted.

  • Teen Fleeing Cops After Doing Donuts Kills Three Young Valet Workers, Police Say

    Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty ImagesA Texas teen who was pursued by police for doing donuts in a Houston parking lot struck and killed three valet workers after speeding away from a patrol sergeant, authorities announced Monday.Ahmedal Tayeb Elnouman Modawi, 17, has been charged with three counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury after he allegedly hit three young valet workers on Friday.“We’re out here because one person decided they didn’t want to get

  • Aryan Khan and Ashish Mishra: India gripped by tale of two sons

    Why is Bollywood star son Aryan Khan's arrest bigger news than violence during farm protests?

  • Missouri Highway Patrol investigating former Agape student’s gang rape claim, mom says

    ”There have been ongoing and past sexual assaults at this place,” the mother of a former student said. “… I want as many eyes on this investigation as I can have.”