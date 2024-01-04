Cars Drive Through Storm Henk Floodwaters in Worcestershire

Residents across the West Midlands were on high alert on January 3, as authorities warned of flooding following heavy rainfall from Storm Henk.

The Environment Agency (EA) issued several flood warnings and alerts for areas including Worcestershire, Staffordshire, Shropshire, Herefordshire, Warwickshire and Birmingham.

Video filmed by Sutcliffe and Co shows people driving their cars over the Pershore Bridge in Worcestershire.

Residents in Pershore and Wick were warned to brace for flooding, with an expected peak of four-point-two metres on Wednesday night. Credit: Sutcliffe and Co via Storyful