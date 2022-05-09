Cars on fire, Molotov cocktails, a knife. Police radio describes events as they shoot man

The man fatally shot killed by Raleigh police Saturday outside the Raleigh Police Southeast District Station was seen setting patrol cars on fire, preparing and throwing Molotov cocktails at officers and carrying a knife in his pocket, according to radio traffic recordings released Monday.

“I got a subject throwing stuff at me,” an officer is heard in the audio released Monday by the Raleigh Police Department. “He set the car on fire.”

The calls, which together last about five-and-a-half minutes, describe the events that led up to the fatal shooting and its aftermath

Four Raleigh Police officers shot and killed the male suspect outside the Raleigh Police Southeast District Station beginning about 1:20 p.m.

Police have not identified the man who was shot nor the four officers who shot him. A news release Monday repeated details Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson told reporters Saturday night. It also seeks witnesses who can provide audio or video footage from Saturday to the State Bureau of Investigation, who is investigating the shooting. An SBI investigation is standard following an officer shooting.

“The identities of those involved will be provided in a written report outlining the RPD’s initial findings, which will be provided to the city manager within five business days,” the department said in a release.

In the radio traffic between officers and dispatchers, an officer calls for a fire engine to come to the police station at 2800 Rock Quarry Road where a patrol car is on fire. He immediately follows with information about a man, described as a “Black male, about 20 years old,” who is seen setting the car on fire and begins throwing “stuff” at the officers and “objects” at the patrol car.

The events escalate as the officer says the man starts throwing gasoline and then “feces and urine” on a patrol car.

A police car and a personal car are seen in flames, according to the radio traffic.

Then, an officer said the man starts making a Molotov cocktail.

“Get me as many units as possible. Shut down Rock Quarry (road),” the officer said.

The suspect threw “multiple” Molotov cocktails at police vehicles in a parking lot near the station, Patterson confirmed in a news conference Saturday night.

“We’ve got several vehicles on fire,” said one officer. Police requested for all traffic to be stopped during the confrontation.

An officer then reports that he sees a knife in the man’s pocket.

Police officers shot the man after he threw “incendiary weapons” near the officers and one came within close proximity to an officer, Patterson said Saturday.

Police sent out alerts after they shot the man and requested for EMS to be dispatched to the scene.

After the man is shot, he is taken away from the fire and officers begin CPR, according to the radio traffic.

Four gunshot wounds were described by police: one in the right ear, two in the lower abdomen and one leg wound, all on the right side.

Officers were not injured, according to Raleigh police and radio traffic.

All four officers who responded to the incident were wearing body cameras that were turned on. Security cameras at the police station also captured footage of the shooting, Patterson said. The Raleigh Police Department will seek a court petition to release the video footage.

This was the sixth incident of a law enforcement officer shooting in the Triangle this year.