These cars have the highest dealer markups — up to $12,000 over sticker price

These cars have the highest dealer markups — up to $12,000 over sticker price
Tim Levin
·1 min read
The Jeep Wrangler.
The popular Jeep Wrangler is priced thousands above MSRP on average.Jeep

  • New cars are still super expensive, with the average vehicle listed for well over sticker price.

  • The models with the highest dealer markups are priced at more than 20% above MSRP, according to a new report.

  • Most of the models come from luxury brands, but a couple of Jeeps also made the list.

10. Lexus RX 350h

A red Lexus RX 350h SUV.
The Lexus RX 350h.Lexus

Average MSRP: $49,339

Average list price: $59,347

Difference: 20.3%

9. Cadillac CT5

The 2023 Cadillac CT5 sedan.
The 2023 Cadillac CT5.Cadillac

Average MSRP: $41,870

Average list price: $50,383

Difference: 20.3%

8. Porsche Macan

Porsche Macan Turbo
Porsche Macan Turbo.Porsche

Average MSRP: $61,589

Average list price: $74,275

Difference: 20.6%

Read more: I drove luxury SUV's from Rivian and Mercedes — here's why I'd go with the startup over the competition

7. Genesis GV80

2021 Genesis GV80.
2021 Genesis GV80.Genesis

Average MSRP: $56,388

Average list price: $68,240

Difference: 21.0%

6. Cadillac CT4-V

The 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing.
The 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing.Cadillac

Average MSRP: $57,737

Average list price: $69,904

Difference: 21.1%

Read more: 10 new cars with the highest resale value

 

5. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (four-door)

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited.
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited.Jeep

Average MSRP: $45,386

Average list price: $55,347

Difference: 21.9%

4. Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan Turbo S
Porsche Taycan TurboPorsche

Average MSRP: $100,169

Average list price: $122,940

Difference: 22.7%

3. Mercedes-Benz GLB

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB.Mercedes-Benz

Average MSRP: $41,061

Average list price: $50,452

Difference: 22.9%

Read more: These are the 10 best cars for every budget from Toyota, Ford, and Tesla

2. Jeep Wrangler

2020 Jeep Wrangler
2020 Jeep Wrangler.Jeep

Average MSRP: $35,827

Average list price: $44,396

Difference: 23.9%

1. Genesis GV70

The 2022 Genesis GV70.
The 2022 Genesis GV70.Genesis

Average MSRP: $44,299

Average list price: $56,476

Difference: 27.5%

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Nissan's electric comeback stalled by Ariya woes

    STORY: The Ariya was going to drive Nissan's comeback charge in electric vehicles,But it turns out problems have hit its expensive high-tech production line, and slowed delivery of the car.That's according to four sources close to the matter.The Ariya was unveiled three years ago to strong reviews, and was Nissan's first all-new global car in five years.But the sources say production is running at least a third below plan.That has kept the Ariya from being shipped to new customers.Two sources said production faced problems with the highly automated 'intelligent factory' manufacturing system at one of its plants in Japan.The 'intelligent factory' Ariya line was built with an initial investment of $243 million.The system is supposed to allow Nissan to produce cars with different powertrains on the same line.One source said implementation had proven "an extremely high challenge".In a statement, Nissan said Ariya production had faced challenges.It included semiconductor supply shortages, disruptions in component shipments and the factory's paint line. Nissan said it was working to fully regain production capacity at the plant.Now analysts say the shortfall is a lost chance to build on the positivity around the Ariya.It was due to test demand for the first of 19 new EVs Nissan plans to roll out by 2030.The setbacks have also hurt the Japanese automaker's plans for growth in electric car sales.Nissan was an early pioneer in the EV market before Tesla raced ahead and dominated the sector.

  • General Motors to Offer Voluntary Buyouts

    The auto maker, which didn’t specify how many employees are eligible, is looking to cut $2 billion in annual fixed costs.

  • BMW invests in Oxford plant as it plans more electric Minis

    The firm is set to invest up to £600m to prepare the plant for a future building electric models.

  • Opinion: To meet climate goals, China needs to phase in electric vehicles much faster

    Beijing can reduce global emissions by setting more ambitious standards for new vehicle sales and providing incentives to electric vehicle manufacturers.

  • China EV Stocks Slip as Automakers Continue to Mark Down Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-vehicle manufacturers led declines in Asia’s largest economy as a pricing battle between major automakers intensifies.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run a

  • Mattel CEO talks Barbie’s rebranding, expanding into media, and growth plans

    Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Barbie’s rebranding, the toymaker’s expansion into film and television, consumer demand, and the outlook for growth amid an uncertain economy.

  • Is PACCAR (PCAR) Ready to Charge Into an Electric Future?

    Accelerated efforts toward electrification, connected vehicle services and advanced driver-assistance system options are set to bolster PACCAR's (PCAR) prospects. Should you buy the stock now?

  • 4 Solid Restaurant Stocks to Buy on Soaring Sales

    Soaring restaurant sales are likely to help stocks like Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN), Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY), Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO).

  • ‘I grew up in the aftermath of Chernobyl - then became one of the world's most successful athletes’

    When Oksana Masters is having a bad day, her mother brings her sunflowers. Their petals contain layers of meaning for Masters, an athlete who was born in Ukraine; there, the flowers are a symbol of peace and pride. A vase of them overflows behind her as she speaks, via video call, from her home in Champaign, Illinois, a city south of Chicago.

  • Pierce Brosnan's sons turn heads at young Hollywood event as they inherit dad's smouldering looks

    Pierce Brosnan's sons Paris and Dylan are all grown up and carving out their own path including modeling in a new high-profile ad campaign

  • Princess Charlotte's brave eating habit that even Prince William can't handle

    Princess Charlotte and Prince William share a culinary favorite - but she's a little tougher than him

  • Oregon murder suspect escapes courthouse in wild security video

    Courthouse surveillance video shows an Oregon murder suspect sprinting away from bailiffs after they unshackled him in court — a requirement under state law — then escaping the building and prompting a massive manhunt. Edi Villalobos Jr., a 28-year-old accused of murder and a slew of other felonies, was supposed to stand before the court for the start of his trial. Instead, he ran down the hallway and out an employees-only exit, video shows.

  • Two U.S. Banks Collapse in 48 Hours. Which One's Next?

    Silvergate served the cryptocurrency industry, while SVB was the bank for Silicon Valley tech startups.

  • King Charles III Reportedly Had a Very Startling Reaction When He First Learned About Princess Diana's Death

    It’s been almost 26 years since Princess Diana passed away in a tragic car accident, but royal experts are still talking about how that incident affected the future of the monarchy. The latest revisiting of that sad time period is reflection of how King Charles III reacted to her death. In an article about Charles’ […]

  • Lady Louise Windsor denied title change as she remains only Queen’s descendent to hold important name

    Lady Louise Windsor hasn't had a title change despite her parents and brother having them though she has retained a special name

  • More than 85% of Silicon Valley's Bank's Deposits Were Not Insured. Here's What That Means for Customers

    “It’s like a Lehman Brothers moment for Silicon Valley,” says one Silicon Valley startup founder whose company has millions of dollars tied up in SVB

  • Friday was not a good day for Lamar Jackson

    As Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson prepares for a limited crack at free agency, he has had two potential suitors take moves that most definitely take them out of the running for his services. With the Panthers trading up to No. 1 with an obvious plan to draft a quarterback, they won’t be pursuing Jackson. And [more]

  • Court motion offers graphic details in Michael Irvin case, video to be made public

    The Marriott employee's story details aggressive flirting and a lewd proposition from the Hall of Fame WR; a judge ruled on the video. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Colin Kaepernick Says His White Adoptive Parents Perpetuated Racism

    The activist and ex-Super Bowl quarterback recounted "problematic things" he encountered at home even though he knows his parents love him.

  • Trump Gets Caught Trying to Play Judges to Manufacture Trial Delays

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / ReutersFaced with an onslaught of expensive lawsuits ranging from fraud to racketeering, former President Donald Trump is desperately trying to delay several trials well into the 2024 presidential election season—and he was just called out for the scheme.Trump’s lawyers have until Wednesday to explain how they tried to play two New York judges off each other by double-booking trials to potentially delay them both.Trump already pushed back a potential late