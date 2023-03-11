These cars have the highest dealer markups — up to $12,000 over sticker price
New cars are still super expensive, with the average vehicle listed for well over sticker price.
The models with the highest dealer markups are priced at more than 20% above MSRP, according to a new report.
Most of the models come from luxury brands, but a couple of Jeeps also made the list.
10. Lexus RX 350h
Average MSRP: $49,339
Average list price: $59,347
Difference: 20.3%
9. Cadillac CT5
Average MSRP: $41,870
Average list price: $50,383
Difference: 20.3%
8. Porsche Macan
Average MSRP: $61,589
Average list price: $74,275
Difference: 20.6%
7. Genesis GV80
Average MSRP: $56,388
Average list price: $68,240
Difference: 21.0%
6. Cadillac CT4-V
Average MSRP: $57,737
Average list price: $69,904
Difference: 21.1%
5. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (four-door)
Average MSRP: $45,386
Average list price: $55,347
Difference: 21.9%
4. Porsche Taycan
Average MSRP: $100,169
Average list price: $122,940
Difference: 22.7%
3. Mercedes-Benz GLB
Average MSRP: $41,061
Average list price: $50,452
Difference: 22.9%
2. Jeep Wrangler
Average MSRP: $35,827
Average list price: $44,396
Difference: 23.9%
1. Genesis GV70
Average MSRP: $44,299
Average list price: $56,476
Difference: 27.5%
