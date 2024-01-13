New Cars With The Highest Dealer Markups in Each State

Although the new car supply chain is steadily improving, new cars continue to be priced well above MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price). A new iSeeCars study found that the average new car price is 8.5 percent over MSRP, and some vehicles are priced well above this average. 

Here are the new cars that are priced the highest above MSRP in each state.

The New Car Priced the Highest Over MSRP in Each State- iSeeCars

State

Vehicle

% Above MSRP

$ Above MSRP

Alabama

Porsche Cayenne

30.5%

$25,580

Alaska

Jeep Wrangler

31.7%

$12,597

Arizona

Porsche Taycan

25.5%

$27,292

Arkansas

Ford Maverick

20.0%

$5,652

California

Mini Hardtop 2 Door

24.0%

$7,333

Colorado

Mini Hardtop 2 Door

28.7%

$8,678

Connecticut

Mini Hardtop 2 Door

26.1%

$7,771

Delaware

Mercedes-Benz GLB

23.3%

$9,751

Florida

Porsche 718 Boxster

26.1%

$22,220

Georgia

Mini Hardtop 2 Door

28.9%

$8,382

Hawaii

Ford Mustang

34.3%

$12,437

Idaho

Ford Maverick

20.2%

$5,188

Illinois

Mini Hardtop 2 Door

26.2%

$7,961

Indiana

Porsche Macan

25.2%

$16,431

Iowa

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

23.8%

$6,688

Kansas

Lincoln Aviator

24.0%

$14,667

Kentucky

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

21.3%

$5,972

Louisiana

Porsche Taycan

30.0%

$30,102

Maine

Jeep Wrangler

23.9%

$9,655

Maryland

Mini Hardtop 2 Door

26.6%

$8,065

Massachusetts

Porsche Taycan

34.4%

$32,595

Michigan

Mini Hardtop 2 Door

26.9%

$8,096

Minnesota

Cadillac CT5

24.3%

$10,770

Mississippi

Chevrolet Camaro

25.8%

$9,456

Missouri

Mini Hardtop 2 Door

30.0%

$8,813

Montana

Ford Maverick

19.7%

$5,714

Nebraska

Chevrolet Camaro

25.8%

$9,877

Nevada

Aston Martin DBX

28.6%

$55,935

New Hampshire

Mini Hardtop 2 Door

29.4%

$8,432

New Jersey

Mini Hardtop 4 Door

24.4%

$7,225

New Mexico

Porsche Cayenne

27.7%

$22,821

New York

Porsche 718 Boxster

24.3%

$21,420

North Carolina

Mini Hardtop 2 Door

29.0%

$8,761

North Dakota

Ford Maverick

23.8%

$6,077

Ohio

Mini Hardtop 4 Door

26.1%

$7,723

Oklahoma

Porsche Cayenne

30.6%

$25,502

Oregon

Mini Hardtop 2 Door

30.7%

$8,927

Pennsylvania

Porsche Taycan

28.4%

$28,598

Rhode Island

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

23.3%

$6,529

South Carolina

Porsche Macan

28.6%

$17,689

South Dakota

Jeep Wrangler

19.1%

$8,607

Tennessee

Porsche Taycan

28.6%

$27,256

Texas

Porsche Taycan

28.1%

$31,755

Utah

Porsche Macan

25.6%

$17,134

Vermont

Ford Mustang

22.0%

$8,591

Virginia

Mini Hardtop 2 Door

27.0%

$8,075

Washington

Mini Hardtop 2 Door

29.1%

$8,365

West Virginia

Ford Bronco

21.8%

$9,978

Wisconsin

Mini Hardtop 2 Door

26.3%

$8,084

Wyoming

Jeep Gladiator

17.4%

$8,190

  • The Mini Hardtop 2 Door is the vehicle with the highest dealer markup in the most states with 14. 

  • The vehicle with the highest markup across all states is the Porsche Taycan, which is priced 34.4 percent above MSRP in Massachusetts.

  • Hybrid and electric vehicles each account for six vehicles on the list.

What Does This Mean for Consumers?

New car buyers can expect to pay higher-than-average prices for vehicles that are in high demand. The best way to avoid paying over sticker price is to broaden your search radius and consider similar vehicles that may not be as overpriced. Additionally, consumers in some cases can avoid markups by ordering directly from the manufacturer.

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 1.4 million new car sales from December 2023. The average list prices of new cars, as well as the average of their MSRPs were aggregated by model. Heavy-duty vehicles and low-volume models were excluded from further analysis. The differences between average prices and average MSRP were expressed as percentage differences.

About iSeeCars

iSeeCars.com is a data-driven car search and research company that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars VIN check report and Best Cars rankings. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $372 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

