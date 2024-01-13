New Cars With The Highest Dealer Markups in Each State
Although the new car supply chain is steadily improving, new cars continue to be priced well above MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price). A new iSeeCars study found that the average new car price is 8.5 percent over MSRP, and some vehicles are priced well above this average.
Here are the new cars that are priced the highest above MSRP in each state.
The New Car Priced the Highest Over MSRP in Each State- iSeeCars
State
Vehicle
% Above MSRP
$ Above MSRP
Alabama
Porsche Cayenne
30.5%
$25,580
Alaska
Jeep Wrangler
31.7%
$12,597
Arizona
Porsche Taycan
25.5%
$27,292
Arkansas
Ford Maverick
20.0%
$5,652
California
Mini Hardtop 2 Door
24.0%
$7,333
Colorado
Mini Hardtop 2 Door
28.7%
$8,678
Connecticut
Mini Hardtop 2 Door
26.1%
$7,771
Delaware
Mercedes-Benz GLB
23.3%
$9,751
Florida
Porsche 718 Boxster
26.1%
$22,220
Georgia
Mini Hardtop 2 Door
28.9%
$8,382
Hawaii
Ford Mustang
34.3%
$12,437
Idaho
Ford Maverick
20.2%
$5,188
Illinois
Mini Hardtop 2 Door
26.2%
$7,961
Indiana
Porsche Macan
25.2%
$16,431
Iowa
Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid
23.8%
$6,688
Kansas
Lincoln Aviator
24.0%
$14,667
Kentucky
Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid
21.3%
$5,972
Louisiana
Porsche Taycan
30.0%
$30,102
Maine
Jeep Wrangler
23.9%
$9,655
Maryland
Mini Hardtop 2 Door
26.6%
$8,065
Massachusetts
Porsche Taycan
34.4%
$32,595
Michigan
Mini Hardtop 2 Door
26.9%
$8,096
Minnesota
Cadillac CT5
24.3%
$10,770
Mississippi
Chevrolet Camaro
25.8%
$9,456
Missouri
Mini Hardtop 2 Door
30.0%
$8,813
Montana
Ford Maverick
19.7%
$5,714
Nebraska
Chevrolet Camaro
25.8%
$9,877
Nevada
Aston Martin DBX
28.6%
$55,935
New Hampshire
Mini Hardtop 2 Door
29.4%
$8,432
New Jersey
Mini Hardtop 4 Door
24.4%
$7,225
New Mexico
Porsche Cayenne
27.7%
$22,821
New York
Porsche 718 Boxster
24.3%
$21,420
North Carolina
Mini Hardtop 2 Door
29.0%
$8,761
North Dakota
Ford Maverick
23.8%
$6,077
Ohio
Mini Hardtop 4 Door
26.1%
$7,723
Oklahoma
Porsche Cayenne
30.6%
$25,502
Oregon
Mini Hardtop 2 Door
30.7%
$8,927
Pennsylvania
Porsche Taycan
28.4%
$28,598
Rhode Island
Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid
23.3%
$6,529
South Carolina
Porsche Macan
28.6%
$17,689
South Dakota
Jeep Wrangler
19.1%
$8,607
Tennessee
Porsche Taycan
28.6%
$27,256
Texas
Porsche Taycan
28.1%
$31,755
Utah
Porsche Macan
25.6%
$17,134
Vermont
Ford Mustang
22.0%
$8,591
Virginia
Mini Hardtop 2 Door
27.0%
$8,075
Washington
Mini Hardtop 2 Door
29.1%
$8,365
West Virginia
Ford Bronco
21.8%
$9,978
Wisconsin
Mini Hardtop 2 Door
26.3%
$8,084
Wyoming
Jeep Gladiator
17.4%
$8,190
The Mini Hardtop 2 Door is the vehicle with the highest dealer markup in the most states with 14.
The vehicle with the highest markup across all states is the Porsche Taycan, which is priced 34.4 percent above MSRP in Massachusetts.
Hybrid and electric vehicles each account for six vehicles on the list.
What Does This Mean for Consumers?
New car buyers can expect to pay higher-than-average prices for vehicles that are in high demand. The best way to avoid paying over sticker price is to broaden your search radius and consider similar vehicles that may not be as overpriced. Additionally, consumers in some cases can avoid markups by ordering directly from the manufacturer.
Methodology
iSeeCars.com analyzed over 1.4 million new car sales from December 2023. The average list prices of new cars, as well as the average of their MSRPs were aggregated by model. Heavy-duty vehicles and low-volume models were excluded from further analysis. The differences between average prices and average MSRP were expressed as percentage differences.
About iSeeCars
iSeeCars.com is a data-driven car search and research company that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars VIN check report and Best Cars rankings. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $372 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.