These Cars Are the Most Deadly to Other Drivers

Ram

It's no secret: Trucks and SUVs are making our roads more dangerous for everyone else. More weight and a larger, higher impact zone mean more opportunity for catastrophic damage, especially when a smaller car is on the receiving end of a crash. The IIHS looked at data from car registrations 2020 and older to calculate "other-driver" deaths, finding that the cars on this list were most likely to be involved in fatal accidents in which the driver of the other vehicle died. Surprising no one, heavy trucks and SUVs are prominent features, as are muscle cars.

About the data, from the IIHS:

"The latest rates are based on fatalities that occurred from 2018 to 2021 for vehicles from the 2020 model year, as well as earlier models with the same designs and features. The numbers represent the estimated risks for 2020 models, but the data include models from as far back as 2017 if the vehicles have not been substantially redesigned over the intervening period. Including these older, equivalent vehicles makes the sample size larger and therefore increases the reliability of the results. To be included, a vehicle must have had at least 100,000 registered vehicle years of exposure from 2018 to 2021 or at least 20 deaths."



Ram 3500 Crew Cab Long Bed

Other-driver death rate per million registrations: 189

Ram's massive 3500 pickup truck ranked number one on the IIHS's list. Tagged as a "very large pickup," it's rocking a curb weight of 6956 pounds and a height of 78.4 inches. Suffice to say that if it gets in a car crash, it's the other car that's crumbling, not this thing. We wouldn't want to be on the receiving end.

We once took a bunch of weight off to drag race a 3500

Ram

Dodge Charger Hemi

Other-driver death rate per million registrations: 164

The Dodge Charger isn't a big truck, but the muscle sedan is well-known for having drivers who love to perform stunts at side shows and drive recklessly. So we're not entirely caught off guard by its presence this high up on the IIHS's list.

Check out our adventure drive with a Charger Hellcat

Dodge

Ford F-350 Crew Cab

Other-driver death rate per million registrations: 147

Coming in third is the absolutely gargantuan Ford F-350 Crew Cab. Capable of towing up to 18,000 pounds, this pickup is more akin to a semi truck than a passenger vehicle. We're sure it performs like a wrecking ball in any sort of crash.

At least it can pull a bunch of stuff

Ford

Ram 2500 Mega Cab

Other-driver death rate per million registrations: 145

In fourth sits a slightly lighter and smaller version of the Ram 3500 in first place, the 2500. This truck's fascia even looks a bit like a battering ram (no pun in intended).

Read our Ram 2500 Rebel review

Ram

Kia Optima

Other-driver death rate per million registrations: 134

The Optima is the first of three strange Kia-branded presences on this list. We can't think of any reason why the midsize sedan would be so high up on the IIHS's data set, yet, here we are.

Kia

Kia Rio Sedan

Other-driver death rate per million registrations: 133

Following the Optima closely is the much smaller Kia Rio sedan. If anything, we'd think the Rio belongs on the "most deadly cars" list simply because of how small it is. But somehow, it's ended up on the opposite end of the spectrum.

Kia

Ram 2500 Crew Cab Short Bed

Other-driver death rate per million registrations: 122

The Crew Cab Short Bed is yet another variation of Ram's venerable 2500 pickup to appear on this list. We can't say we're surprised considering its massive footprint on the road.

We're fond of this ridiculous 37-foot conversion

Ram

Ford F-250 Crew Cab 4WD

Other-driver death rate per million registrations: 120

Right behind the Ram 2500 is the similarly-sized Ford F-250 Super Duty. Just as tall, heavy, and blocky, there are very few cars I'd want to be in if this thing were about to crash into me.

We're fans of the available 7.3-liter V-8

Ford

Dodge Charger

Other-driver death rate per million registrations: 105

The IIHS separates cars by trim level and powertrain, hence the Dodge Charger's second appearance. It seems Dodge's sport sedan doesn't need a V-8 to cause harm to others in a crash, according to the data.

Here's what we know about the electric concept version

Dodge

Ram 1500 Crew Cab Short Bed 2WD

Other-driver death rate per million registrations: 104

While the Ford F-150 and the Chevy 1500 were able to avoid ending up on this list, the same can't be said for the Ram 1500. The company's most popular truck might not be as big as the other pickups on this list, but it's still burly enough to cause serious harm when involved in an accident.

Read our review of the 1500 TRX

Aaron Brown

Jeep Grand Cherokee 2WD

Other-driver death rate per million registrations: 103

The Grand Cherokee is the first of several Jeeps on this list. With a curb weight slightly under 5000 pounds, we're not very shocked to see it end up here amongst the giant pickup trucks, at least in two-wheel-drive form.

Here's our review of the new Grand Cherokee

Jeep

Kia Forte

Other-driver death rate per million registrations: 96

The Kia Forte is a question mark amongst the bigger vehicles on this list, joining the Optima and Rio as one of the few normally-sized sedans to appear. Our suggestion? Avoid crashing into Kias at all cost.

Kia

Ford F-250 SuperCab 4WD

Other-driver death rate per million registrations: 95

Yet another gigantic truck? Shocker. This is the second appearance for the F-250, this time in SuperCab form. No matter which trim of F-250 you encounter on the road, you're getting a three-ton moving battering ram, so we suggest avoiding contact.

Check out our review of the Super Duty

Ford

Nissan Altima

Other-driver death rate per million registrations: 94

The Nissan Altima and its drivers have become a sort of running joke throughout the internet, known for their reckless abandon on the road. The car's appearance here legitimizes those memes.

Nissan

Chevrolet Blazer 2WD

Other-driver death rate per million registrations: 93

The Chevy Blazer is a high-riding SUV that weighs nearly two tons. While it's not as outright gargantuan as some of the trucks on this list, that's still enough to cause significant bodily harm, according to the IIHS.

Everything you need to know about the Blazer EV

Chevrolet

Jeep Gladiator 4WD

Other-driver death rate per million registrations: 93

The Jeep Gladiator is essentially a beefed up Wrangler with a pickup bed. That means more weight to throw around in a collision, resulting in a statistically more grave result for occupants of other cars.

Read our review of the Gladiator Mojave here

Mack Hogan

Dodge Challenger

Other-driver death rate per million registrations: 91

Like the Charger, the Dodge Challenger is a mainstay in reckless driving video compilations, so much so that we're shocked it's so far down on the list. Pair its drivers with the high weight and supercharged Hellcat engine trims, and you have a recipe for destruction.

Check out our review of the Challenger Super Stock

Dodge

Dodge Journey 2WD

Other-driver death rate per million registrations: 90

The Dodge Journey is yet another high-riding, high-weight SUV to appear on the IIHS's list of deadliest "other-driver" crash cars. Coming in at nearly two tons, we recommend keeping your distance when you see one on the road.

Dodge

Jeep Renegade 2WD

Other-driver death rate per million registrations: 90

Though the Jeep Renegade is an SUV, it's a bit of an oddity on this list. It's Jeep's smallest offering, only about an inch longer than a Kia Soul. But according to the IIHS's data, other drivers should beware.

We love this aftermarket pickup conversion

Jeep

Jeep Wrangler 2-Door 4WD

Other-driver death rate per million registrations: 89

The Jeep Wrangler isn't a particularly huge SUV, but its muscular stature and high ground clearance means it can deal huge damage in a crash, especially with a car that's lower to the ground, like your average sedan. A curb weight of nearly 4500 pounds doesn't help, either.

Everything you need to know about the 2024 Wrangler

Jeep

You Might Also Like