Cars pelted by rocks on highway night after night. A drone found culprits, WI cops say

Night after night, cars traveling on a highway in Wisconsin were bombarded by falling rocks, police said. A drone eventually spotted the cause.

Vehicles passing under a railroad bridge in Fitchburg were subjected to the peculiar peltings around 10 p.m. on Aug. 15, 16 and 19, Fitchburg police said in a news release.

“At least 18 vehicles were damaged over the course of these three incidents,” police said. “Two occupants of damaged vehicles also reported minor injuries.”

Following the attacks, according to the release, a police sergeant staked out the scene the evening of Aug. 21.

While piloting a drone near the highway, he spotted two people on the railroad bridge, the release said. Soon after, one of them was seen tossing rocks onto the freeway.

Officers responded to the area and arrested the person throwing the rocks, police said. The other individual fled the area but was apprehended nearby.

“The two individuals, both 15-year-old boys, were transported to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center,” police said, adding that charges were pending.

“In addition to the thousands of dollars of property damage they caused, these incidents significantly jeopardized the safety of many unsuspecting motorists,” police added.

Fitchburg is located about 6 miles south of Madison.

