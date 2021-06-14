Cars plows into a group of protesters in Minneapolis, killing 1

A man drove into a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis late Sunday, killing one woman and injuring three others, AP reports.

The state of play: The demonstrators had gathered to protest against police brutality and commemorate the death of Winston Smith, a Black man who was killed by police in the same neighborhood earlier this month, according to the New York Times.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Authorities said the driver's motive is not yet known and the man has not yet been charged, per AP.

However police noted that a "preliminary investigation indicated drugs or alcohol may have been a contributing factor," and that the man has previously been convicted for impaired driving, AP reports.

The big picture: The names of the driver and those injured have not yet been released. However, the brother of the woman who was killed identified her as Deona M. Knajdek, according to the Star Tribune.

Knajdek would have turned 32 on Wednesday and is survived by two daughters. Her brother said she was very active about many social justice issues.

"She's constantly sacrificing herself for everyone around her," he told Star Tribune. "No matter the cost, obviously."

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.