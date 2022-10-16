Cars From The Richard Rawlings Car Collection

What does the famous car guy drive?

Coming from Gas Monkey Garage and Fast N' Loud, our expectations are very high for what Richard Rawlings choose to put in his garage. He got his first car the age of 14, and has seen nearly every make/model you can think of. Most cars don't stick around the garage for very long, and are sold after restoring, but here is a look at a few in his own private collection.

1968 Shelby Mustang

Richard Rawlings is Ford Mustang obsessed and thinks it's one of the best cars ever made. He has a 1968 Shelby Mustang, which was built during the first season of Fast N' Loud. The Mustang is inspired by The Thomas Crown Affair. The lifted Mustang has off-road wheels and lighting. A 400-horsepower 347 cubic-inch engine powers the Mustang, which is twice as much power as stock.

1967 Pontiac Firebird

We're already familiar with these Firebirds, production 1 and 2. Powered by Pontiac’s 326 cubic inch V8 and backed by an automatic transmission, VIN 001 was a convertible that featured a Regimental Red exterior on a deluxe red interior, power brakes and steering, cruise control, and a very rare, floor-mounted clock. In contrast, VIN 002 was a four-speed car featuring a deluxe black interior, a factory hood-mounted tachometer, a tilt steering column, and Rally II wheels. These two cars represent what was Pontiac’s entrance into a very competitive market.

1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

Rawlings got a 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am when he was in high school, and now he owns a different example of the one from his teens. The 1977 Trans Am was a beacon of hope for performance cars in the late 70s.

2015 Dodge Challenger Hellcat

This Challenger Hellcat was the second ever made, and it was stolen! Luckily, it was recovered.

1970 Dodge Challenger

Rawlings has an old-school Challenger as well. However, it shares the same 707-horsepower as his modern Mopar. The supercharged Hellcat engine gives it the boogie while Wilwood brakes help it stop.

