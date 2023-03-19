Cars riddled with bullets during shootout in North Carolina mall parking lot, cops say

Cars outside Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem were riddled with bullets during a shootout Saturday night between a person in the mall parking lot and juveniles in a burgundy van, police said.

Bullets hit five unoccupied cars and a cargo trailer about 7:45 p.m., WXII reported, citing a police news release. Bullet casings were found outside the former Sears store near the north entrance of the mall, according to the station.

The van driver headed toward South Stratford Road after the shootout, WFMY reported.

Winston-Salem Police urge anyone with information about the shootout to call the department at 336-773-7700 or leave a message on the Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsythe County anonymous tip line at at 336-727-2800.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.