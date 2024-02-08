‘We will take their cars’: Sheriff tows 88 vehicles, touts new tactic against sideshows

(FOX40.COM) — San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow said on Wednesday that he is waiting on a local judge to sign off on search warrants to allow deputies to look at what is inside the 88 vehicles towed at a massive sideshow bust on Friday.

On that day, the San Joaquin County sideshow task force detained, identified, processed, and released over 150 people and towed 88 vehicles near the intersection of Country Club Blvd. and Pershing Avenue.

Withrow posted a video Monday saying that anyone contacting the sheriff’s office hoping to get their vehicle back can stop calling, adding that those vehicles will be held until the court cases are settled through the District Attorney’s office.

It has now been five days that the sheriff’s office has been holding the vehicles as evidence. The agency said people will not be fined for the days their cars are held as evidence.

What is a sideshow and why is California law enforcement cracking down on them?

“This chaos that they’re bringing to our community has just reached a point where we’re no longer going to stand for it,” Withrow said to FOX40.com.

Despite the inconvenience that the vehicle seizures present, Withrow is standing firm on this tough stance against sideshows.

“The citizens of San Joaquin County, citizens up and down the state, and from what we’re hearing via my phone lines, across the nation, are tired of this and everyone wants to bring an end to it,” he added.

Withrow also said that his office will continue with this approach, targeting the drivers of vehicles that participate in sideshows, as well as any onlookers.

Sacramento City Council to vote on stricter sideshow penalties

“They know (that) if they come here now, we will do this every single time it’s possible. We will take their cars. If you think you’re just a spectator, you are not. You are a participant the moment you show up there.”

The sheriff’s office said it is trying to build its case and get inside those vehicles to gather as much evidence and surveillance footage as possible before presenting it all to the District Attorney, who will then decide whether to file charges.

FOX40.com reached out to the DA for a statement but as of Wednesday night has not received any.

