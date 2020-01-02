Cars shot at, damaged along two major Florida highways on New Years Day, deputies say

At least a dozen drivers were shot at in three different counties while traveling along two major highways in Central Florida — and deputies are searching for the ones responsible.

It happened on New Year’s Day.

The victims were traveling eastbound on Interstate 4 and northbound on Interstate 95 when they were shot at by a passing vehicle, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the calls came in shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The first shootings were reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. along I-4 in Seminole County, WFTV reports. Then calls came in east to I-95 and north to the Flagler County line.

Most of the shootings happened in Volusia County, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

“We were just riding and you just heard a big boom and the windows shattered. Everybody jumped up. As we were riding, we passed, like, the police, and he was talking to another vehicle,” one driver said.

The bullets damaged at least 12 vehicles in Volusia County, a sheriff office spokesman confirmed to the Miami Herald Thursday morning.

Some of the damaged vehicles were found by Deltona, DeLand and Daytona Beach on I-95 north in the Ormond area, according to the sheriff office.

No one was injured.

Based on the preliminary investigation, deputies believe the shooter or shooters used a BB or pellet gun. Most of the vehicles side and rear windows were damaged, along with some minor body damage, said a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

“Witness accounts vary, including the suspect vehicle description,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “We will continue working with our partners in DeLand and Daytona and provide updates in the future as they’re available.”

Anyone with information on the shootings should call police.