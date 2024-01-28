Cars spinning out on I-480 due to flooding: North Olmsted police

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) – The North Olmsted Police Department issued an alert Sunday about heavy flooding.

The department reported around 11 a.m. that the worst of it was on I-480 eastbound, in all lanes, before the Stearns Road exit.

Police say cars are hydroplaning and spinning out in the area.

“ODOT has been made aware of the situation numerous times,” a release from North Olmsted police states.

Ohgo reported ramp closures from W 44th St. to I-90 W were possible, due to flooding around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

FOX 8 Weather reports that some communities will see an additional .05 inches of rainfall.

Precipitation is expected to last through the night, although some will change over to a snow mix early Monday.

No roads in the area are closed.

