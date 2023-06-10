Cars stolen from Centerville dealership for 2nd time in 2 weeks

Police are investigating after multiple cars were taken from a Centerville dealership for two weeks in a row.

On the morning of Saturday, June 3, Centerville officers were called to Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram to reports of five cars stolen off the lot the night before, according to a spokesperson for Centerville Police Department.

Centerville officers were called back to the dealership a week later on June 10, to reports of three more cars stolen, according to a police report.

Officers believe that the suspects took extra keys the night of the first theft with plans to return and take more cars.

>> 8 vehicles stolen overnight from local Centerville car dealership

Surveillance camera footage obtained by News Center 7 shows four people dressed in all black enter the sales lot on June 10 just before 1 a.m.

At least two cars are then seen driving off the lot.

Four cars have been recovered that were stolen.

Police have not identified the suspects at this time.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.



