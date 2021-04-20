Cars stolen from LaPorte dealership seen driving at over 150 mph: ISP

Four cars stolen this weekend from a LaPorte dealership were seen driving down I-80/94 at over 150 mph, Indiana State Police said.

Video Transcript

- A dangerous situation in Northwest Indiana this weekend when four cars stolen from a LaPorte Dealership went flying down 80/94. This video from Paul Goddard shows them hitting speeds upwards of 150 miles per hour. Now police recovered one of the cars after it ran out of gas. No arrests have been made.

