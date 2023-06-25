Cars struck by bullets in Linden

LINDEN - Police are continuing to investigate gunshots fired at cars Saturday on Cleveland Avenue.

Just after 9:30 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of Cleveland Avenue on reports of shots fired. Officers found multiple cars struck by gunfire.

There were no reported injuries, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Linden Police Detective Bureau. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Nick Philippakos at 908-474-8530 or via email at nphilippakos@lpdnj.org.

Information about this incident or any other crime can also be shared anonymously via email to crimetips@lpdnj.org.

