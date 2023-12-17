These cars and trucks are stolen most often in Oregon, crime data shows

(NEXSTAR) – More than 700,000 vehicles are stolen in any given year, but not all cars are equal targets.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) analyzed federal crime data to determine which cars and trucks were most frequently reported stolen last year. They found two pickups took the top spots nationwide.

New analysis ranks this Oregon town in top 25 for best places to live in U.S.

The most frequently stolen vehicle nationwide was the full-size Chevrolet pickup truck, followed by full-size Ford pickups, according to the NICB analysis. In Oregon, it was the Ford pickup that took the top spot.

It’s no surprise thieves target Chevy and Ford pickups – they are abundant. The Ford F-Series and the Chevy Silverado were the two top-selling vehicles last year, according to Car and Driver.

Two popular Honda sedan models took the No. 2 and 3 spots on the list of most-stolen vehicles in Oregon.

This winter’s El Niño could be one of the strongest in 70 years. But what does it mean for Oregon?

While they aren’t popular everywhere, several Subaru models also made the list of frequent targets here.

The most frequently stolen vehicles in Oregon in 2022, according to the NICB, were:

Ford pickup (full size) Honda Civic Honda Accord Subaru Legacy Honda CR-V Subaru Forester Chevrolet pickup (full size) Subaru Impreza Toyota Camry Ford pickup (small size)

In 2022, reports of vehicle thefts rose 7% over the previous year, the NICB said.

“Approximately one motor vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds, which adds up to more than one million vehicles stolen last year,” said NICB President and CEO David J. Glawe.

Before and after: A look at Oregon’s dramatic drought recovery in 2023

“There are some commonsense steps to keep cars from being stolen. First, remove valuables from the vehicle or lock them out of sight. Next, lock the doors, roll the windows all the way up, and don’t leave your keys or key fob in the car,” Glawe said.

The FBI said carjackings increased 8.1% in 2022 when compared to the year before, and the vast majority of carjackings involved an assailant with a weapon. Someone was injured in more than a quarter of all carjackings.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.