Cars used to ram through Seattle vape shop, pot store in separate burglaries

Seattle Police are investigating two “smash-and-grab” burglaries that occurred early Monday morning.

While SPD confirmed two burglaries took place, no other details were provided.

According to workers at Dockside Cannabis on Leary Way in Ballard, a stolen Kia was driven through the storefront at around 4 a.m.

Some cannabis products were stolen, according to workers.

Two Seattle businesses were hit by burglars who used cars to ram in their storefronts on Sept. 18, 2023.

It’s the seventh smash-and-grab burglary at a Dockside Cannabis dispensary this year alone, according to workers.

Superior Smoke Glass and Vape in the University Village was also burglarized on Monday, according to SPD.

According to workers, a stolen Hyundai was driven through the storefront.

Surveillance video shows the burglary took place just before 6 a.m.

Products were stolen, but most of the expenses come from fixing the storefront, according to workers.