Cars vandalized, broken into on River Road

Jul. 20—ANDOVER — Eleven cars were broken into or vandalized this week on River Road.

Unlocked cars were rummaged through while some cars had their windows smashed sometime in the late hours Sunday into the early morning hours Monday, said police spokesperson Lt. Eddie Guy. The break-ins were concentrated in the parking lot of an apartment complex and hotel near Bullfinch and Campanelli drives, respectively.

"Several of the vehicles had windows broken and at least one of the vehicles was spray-painted," Guy said. "Not all of the vehicles that were vandalized were entered. All of the vehicles that had been entered did have some items stolen. Some of the items stolen were loose change, cash, credit cards and tools."

So far in July, 14 cars have been broken into, including a car that had a guitar stolen from it on Lovejoy Road last Thursday, according to police records. Police received the vast majority of those reports — 11 — Monday, Guy said.

"As a reminder to all residents, please remove valuables from your motor vehicle and always ensure that you lock your vehicle overnight," Guy said.

The Andover Police Department is investigating the break-ins and are asking anyone with information to call them at 978-623-3510.