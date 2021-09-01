carsales.com (ASX:CAR) Is Reducing Its Dividend To AU$0.23

carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR) has announced it will be reducing its dividend payable on the 18th of October to AU$0.23. This means the annual payment is 1.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that carsales.com's stock price has increased by 33% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

carsales.com's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, carsales.com was paying out 90% of earnings and more than 75% of free cash flows. This indicates that the company is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business, but it is still in a reasonable range to continue with.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 26.0%. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 76% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

carsales.com Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2011, the first annual payment was AU$0.19, compared to the most recent full-year payment of AU$0.47. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.7% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Earnings has been rising at 3.0% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. There are exceptions, but limited earnings growth and a high payout ratio can signal that a company has reached maturity. When a company prefers to pay out cash to its shareholders instead of reinvesting it, this can often say a lot about that company's dividend prospects.

The company has also been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 15% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

In Summary

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. The payout levels might be a bit high for our liking, but we can't deny that until now, the payments have been pretty consistent. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for carsales.com that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

