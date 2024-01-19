Carson burglary suspect posed as Brinks Home rep, officials say
The suspect wore a Brinks lanyard and claimed to be installing sensors inside the home, authorities say.
The suspect wore a Brinks lanyard and claimed to be installing sensors inside the home, authorities say.
Illuminate the room with these motion-activated lights: 'Instantly enhanced the ambiance of my kitchen,' fans say.
No. 14 Virginia Tech and No. 15 Florida State also fell while Syracuse likely played its way into the top 25.
The Bulls broke a 37-game losing streak to ranked teams.
If you're a first-time home buyer, you have several options when it comes to getting a mortgage.
Sun protection with a fun pop of color and hydrating ingredients? Yes, please!
Barber was an Olympic finalist in 2016.
'High-end coats really cannot hold a candle' to this puffer, says one of the 12,000 Amazon shoppers who gave it a perfect five-star review.
A mortgage is a specific type of loan used to purchase a home. Here's what you need to know.
A deep-clean for your fridge is surprisingly simple — but absolutely necessary. We'll walk you through it!
There's an ever-expanding world of wellness wearables and fitness trackers targeting consumers with shiny promises of the personal value to be had if they monitor stuff like their heart rate, activity and sleep -- from smart watches, bands and rings, to smart scales, CGMs (continuous glucose monitors) and more. While such products look novel (and may have promise), there's a risk of unproven assessments misleading users about their health and/or making them anxious -- especially if people assume outputs are more meaningful than they actually are.
Rock Band 4’s weekly DLC drops are coming to an end. Harmonix plans to give full attention to the Rock Band-like Fortnite Festival, a rhythm game inside Epic’s digital world.
Honda and Acura gave us a preview of their plans for 2024 and beyond, including the new Civic Hybrid and a mystery Acura crossover.
Snag this top-selling essential while you're hibernating indoors. Your aching back will thank you.
The Texas men's basketball coach did not appreciate how UCF players acted after their 77-71 upset victory on Wednesday night.
We'll file this under "Problems Ayton didn't have in Phoenix."
The former No. 6 pick could still face discipline from an NBA investigation.
Reencle, a company that makes smart composters, claims its next device will be quieter, more energy-efficient and able to handle more food scraps than its predecessor. The upgrade, dubbed Reencle Gravity, is due out by around September of this year. If the upcoming composter works as advertised, it'll help households reduce their greenhouse gas emissions from food waste, while generating nutrient-rich fertilizer for gardens.
Cleveland-based electric motorcycle startup Land Moto is looking to diversify by powering up the battery design side of its tech, and has raised $3 million (on top of $7 million raised last summer) to do so in 2024. Land's primary product is a striking electric motorbike called the District, which sits somewhat at the intersection of e-bike and motorcycle. Just as some carmakers have flirted with the idea of having your electric car act as a home battery, why shouldn't your electric bike do the same, to a lesser extent?
In 2024, resolve to breathe cleaner air. This affordable radon detector can help monitor quality levels in real time.
Here’s what to know about the home office deduction, the rules for claiming it, and how to calculate your total deduction.