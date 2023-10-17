Carson couple dealing with 'zombie mortgage' nightmare

TechCrunch

Netflix is beginning to test its cloud gaming service in the U.S. With its cloud gaming service, Netflix now allows members to play its games on smart TVs and TV-connected devices, like Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku and others, by using their mobile phone as the gaming controller. The company first signaled its plans to enter the cloud gaming market last fall, when Netflix VP of Games Mike Verdu told the audience at TechCrunch Disrupt that it was exploring such an offering.