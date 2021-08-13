Carta raises $500 million at $7.4 billion valuation

Carta, a San Francisco-based cap table management software company, raised $500 million in Series G funding at a $7.4 billion valuation led by Silver Lake.

Why it matters: Carta says it used its own private stock exchange a few months ago to figure out its new valuation, then picked investors it felt would be the best fit.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The bottom line: The round comes about a year after Carta's last round as the pandemic set in — and it laid off some employees to prepare for what it thought would be a slowdown in startup formation. (As we've since noted, that’s not how things went.)

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.