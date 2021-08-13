Carta raises $500 million at $7.4 billion valuation

Kia Kokalitcheva
·1 min read

Carta, a San Francisco-based cap table management software company, raised $500 million in Series G funding at a $7.4 billion valuation led by Silver Lake.

Why it matters: Carta says it used its own private stock exchange a few months ago to figure out its new valuation, then picked investors it felt would be the best fit.

The bottom line: The round comes about a year after Carta's last round as the pandemic set in — and it laid off some employees to prepare for what it thought would be a slowdown in startup formation. (As we've since noted, that’s not how things went.)

