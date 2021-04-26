Cartel gun battle with armored trucks kills 8 in Mexico

ALFREDO PEÑA
·1 min read

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — A raging gun battle between rival Mexican drug gangs near the U.S. border left eight people dead and a string of burned-out armored trucks littering a roadway.

Residents of the northern border state of Tamaulipas said Monday the gun battles occurred Saturday and continued into Sunday in the hamlet of Santa Rosalia, located in the border township of Camargo. The residents asked not to be identified for fear of reprisals.

They said burned bodies were found lying in or near the burned out trucks, at least three of which had welded steel plates that served as improvised armor.

They said police and soldiers only ventured into the area in the daytime over the weekend, but that the cartel gunmen re-emerged at night to continue their battle.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the gun battle was between two rival gangs, and that “many people” had been killed in the confrontation. The area has long been disputed between the Northeast cartel, a remnant of the old Zetas gang, and the Gulf cartel.

The area is not far from where 19 people, including 16 Guatemalan migrants, were killed in January. Twelve state police officers face charges in those killings.

The two cartels have often employed home-made armored vehicles in the turf war, which has run for more than a decade.

Recommended Stories

  • Plaskett slams qualified immunity for ‘modern-day Ku Klux Klan’ police

    As members of Congress mull over what they can do legislatively to address the spate of police-involved shootings of Black and brown Americans, a legal immunity that presently protects law enforcement officers (and other government officials) from civil lawsuits is becoming a hot-button issue. U.S. Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, who serves as a delegate for the U.S. Virgin Islands, recently described the legal protection known as qualified immunity as a “hood” for bad cops who she described as a “modern-day Klu Klux Klan.”

  • Mom shoots man accused of attacking her while she was holding her baby, SC deputies say

    She shot him with his own gun, deputies said.

  • Why NASCAR’s top manufacturers jockeying for the top spot is good for the sport

    Toyota, Ford and Chevrolet-based teams have won three races each, and Denny Hamlin has been the most consistent driver all season. In the 10th race of the season, at Talladega, who’s the team to beat?

  • Vanderbilt beats Arkansas for SEC men's crown after final-hole coin flip, lip-out

    After a coin flip and lip-out on the final hole, Vanderbilt beat Arkansas for the SEC men's title Sunday at Sea Island.

  • Obi Toppin sent Knicks’ bench into a frenzy after a pair of 3-pointers

    A pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter by Toppin earned quite a reaction by the Knicks' bench.

  • Protesters March in Elizabeth City Over Police Shooting of Andrew Brown Jr

    Demonstrators marched in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, on April 24, protesting against the police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr and calling for the release of police body camera footage.Andrew Brown Jr, 42, was fatally shot by a deputy on Wednesday morning while authorities were serving a search warrant, according to Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten. North Carolina’s Governor Roy Cooper called for the release of the body camera footage.This video shows a crowd gathered in Elizabeth City listening to speeches on a road near the city’s Walmart supermarket. Credit: Kerwin Pittman via Storyful

  • Tim Cook reportedly told Mark Zuckerberg that Facebook should delete all data it collected after the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and he was 'stunned' by the suggestion

    At the annual Sun Valley billionaire retreat, the Apple CEO reportedly took aim at Facebook's business model following the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

  • 53 crew members confirmed dead after sunken Indonesian submarine is found

    Indonesia's navy said the submarine, which had 53 crew members on board, was discovered broken into three sections.

  • Rick Santorum Draws Furor Over Comments About Native Americans

    UPDATE, 1:03 PM PT: Rick Santorum has responded to the pushback he’s received over comments he made about Native American culture. In a statement, he said, “I had no intention of minimizing or in any way devaluing Native American culture.” Speaking about the origins of the United States to a conference of the Young America’s […]

  • Chad military council: No talks with rebels who killed Deby

    N'DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chad's military transitional government said Sunday it would not negotiate with the rebels blamed for killing the country's president of three decades, raising the specter that the armed fighters might press ahead with their threats to attack the capital. A spokesman for the rebel group known as the Front for Change and Concord in Chad told The Associated Press that it was now joining forces with other armed groups who oppose President Idriss Deby Itno's son, Mahamat, taking control of the country following his father's killing. In a televised statement, the military spokesman, Gen. Azem Bermandoa Agouma, said the rebels were seeking to collaborate with “several groups of jihadists and traffickers who served as mercenaries in Libya.”

  • How does a bobcat sit on a huge desert cactus? Very carefully, photo shows

    “That’s one way to get acupuncture in the desert.”

  • Chad crisis: Army refuses to negotiate with rebel 'outlaws'

    "We are waging war" against the rebels, Chad's ruling military junta says, after an offer of talks.

  • Des Moines' ethical "dance" to tackle homelessness

    DSM is considering new ways to restrict homeless encampments and assist those who live in them, city staff and advocates told Axios. Why it matters: Safety is on the line for both those experiencing homelessness and the public.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePropane tank explosions and fires under bridges can cause structural damage and close roads, which happened back in 2018.Almost $7.5 million is allocated in the current fiscal year budget for homeless assistance, including emergency shelters, rehousing and street outreach.Among the ideas:Barricades to prevent people from living under bridges.A $250k mobile hygiene unit equipped with showers, trash receptacles and laundry facilities.Flashback: An encroachment notice process was developed in 2012 to standardize how DSM handles complaints. It allows those experiencing homeless an opportunity to appeal to an administrative law judge before their camps are removed.The city works with advocacy groups to offer aid to those affected before removing camps.But problems still persist.DSM spent $54,104 and more than 600 hours of city staff time on camp cleanups last year.Debris complaints and conflicts with the public have risen, particularly from camps that are sometimes a few feet from trails.Site cleanups are often a short-term solution because those experiencing homeless frequently have nowhere else to go and simply build new camps in another location.What they’re saying: City council members are trying to balance humanitarian aid with broader public safety policies, Melissa O’Neil, CEO of Central Iowa Shelter & Services told Jason."It's a dance we have to make as a society, both ethically and morally," she said.What’s next: New policy and program proposals could come before city council for further review in coming months.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Your Costco beans could be served with a side of botulism

    Here’s a little song for you. “Beans, beans, the musical fruit. The more you eat, the more you toot. The more you toot, the better you feel—unless you’re inadvertently exposed to Clostridium botulinum bacteria, in which case you’ll suffer double vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, muscle weakness, and possibly death.”

  • America's role in the Super League debacle

    In the wake of the European Super League's spectacular demise, a popular response has been to blame Americans.Zoom in: Four of the 12 founding teams are owned by Americans, American bank JPMorgan was set to finance the project, and the "closed" format is reminiscent of American sports leagues.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSome headlines: "The U.S. sports origins of Europe's Super League" (WSJ); "The Super League failed because it pushed America's 'socialist' system" (Business Insider); Ruining football, American-style (NYT)Yes, but: While Stan Kroenke (Arsenal), John Henry (Liverpool), Paul Singer (AC Milan) and the Glazers (Manchester United) deserve as much blame as the other billionaires who hatched this epic failure, the Super League concept itself is actually quite un-American.The Super League is more analogous to a postseason tournament than a league. The proposal wouldn't have eliminated promotion and relegation; it simply would have changed who makes the tournament.Like the current Champions League, the Super League would have placed the best European clubs in a group stage/knockout-style competition each year.Unlike the Champions League, it would have guaranteed spots to Europe's richest, most dominant teams, rather than make them qualify like everyone else by finishing near the top of their domestic leagues.Between the lines: Do you know of any major U.S. sports league that guarantees playoff spots to its wealthiest, most successful teams without them having to earn it each season? Me neither.In fact, one of the defining elements of America's crown jewel, the NFL, is how difficult it is for teams to consistently make the postseason.March Madness, another American phenomenon, is synonymous with miracles and underdogs, two things the Super League model would have essentially eliminated.Put it this way: U.S. sports are fairly socialist, while European soccer is pure capitalism. The Super League would have made it even capitalistic, which feels like an extension of European, not American, sports culture. MLS commissioner Don Garber. Photo: Omar Vega/Getty ImagesThe state of play: We already have an "Americanized" version of professional soccer. It's called MLS, and it has virtually nothing in common with the Super League.10 different clubs have won the MLS Cup in the last 15 years, the kind of parity Americans love. The Super League model was fundamentally against that concept, and it's rarely found in European soccer."We're the North American version of the global game," MLS commissioner Don Garber told me earlier this month. "Early on we were criticized for that, but I think now people accept that this is the path to success here.""You can't buy success in MLS — you've gotta earn it. And I think that's the quintessential American way. The fact that at the start of every season, every fan and every player believes they can win the championship."The big picture: The amount of American influence on the European Super League is debatable. What isn't debatable is that Americans do, increasingly, have influence in Europe.Americans own roughly one-fifth of the top teams in the U.K., France and Italy, per Bloomberg.MLS plays a larger role in the global soccer ecosystem now that it's a legitimate selling league (i.e. teams develop young talent and sell those players to wealthy clubs abroad for a profit).Garber sits on FIFA's Football Stakeholders Committee and co-chairs the World Leagues Forum, which represents domestic leagues.The bottom line: Don't blame America for the Super League. Blame greedy owners, one-third of whom happen to be American.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The FBI is breaking into corporate computers to remove malicious code – smart cyber defense or government overreach?

    The FBI's latest cybersecurity moves bring the government into new territory – inside privately owned computers. AP Photo/Cliff OwenThe FBI has the authority right now to access privately owned computers without their owners’ knowledge or consent, and to delete software. It’s part of a government effort to contain the continuing attacks on corporate networks running Microsoft Exchange software, and it’s an unprecedented intrusion that’s raising legal questions about just how far the government can go. On April 9, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas approved a search warrant allowing the U.S. Department of Justice to carry out the operation. The software the FBI is deleting is malicious code installed by hackers to take control of a victim’s computer. Hackers have used the code to access vast amounts of private email messages and to launch ransomware attacks. The authority the Justice Department relied on and the way the FBI carried out the operation set important precedents. They also raise questions about the power of courts to regulate cybersecurity without the consent of the owners of the targeted computers. As a cybersecurity scholar, I have studied this type of cybersecurity, dubbed active defense, and how the public and private sectors have relied on each other for cybersecurity for years. Public-private cooperation is critical for managing the wide range of cyber threats facing the U.S. But it poses challenges, including determining how far the government can go in the name of national security. It’s also important for Congress and the courts to oversee this balancing act. Exchange server hack Since at least January 2021, hacking groups have been using zero-day exploits – meaning previously unknown vulnerabilities – in Microsoft Exchange to access email accounts. The hackers used this access to insert web shells, software that allows them to remotely control the compromised systems and networks. Tens of thousands of email users and organizations have been affected. One result has been a series of ransomware attacks, which encrypt victims’ files and hold the keys to decrypt them for ransom. On March 2, 2021, Microsoft announced that a hacking group code named Hafnium had been using multiple zero-day exploits to install web shells with unique file names and paths. This makes it challenging for administrators to remove the malicious code, even with the tools and patches Microsoft and cybersecurity firms have released to assist the victims. Cybersecurity firm FireEye has been responding to a barrage of cyberattacks, including several targeting the widely used corporate email software Microsoft Exchange. AP Photo/Nathan Ellgren The FBI is accessing hundreds of these mail servers in corporate networks. The search warrant allows the FBI to access the web shells, enter the previously discovered password for a web shell, make a copy for evidence, and then delete the web shell. The FBI, though, was not authorized to remove any other malware that hackers might have installed during the breach or otherwise access the contents of the servers. What makes this case unique is both the scope of the FBI’s actions to remove the web shells and the unprecedented intrusion into privately owned computers without the owners’ consent. The FBI undertook the operation without consent because of the large number of unprotected systems throughout U.S. networks and the urgency of the threat. The action demonstrates the Justice Department’s commitment to using “all of our legal tools,” Assistant Attorney General John Demers said in a statement. The total number of compromised firms remains murky given that the figure is redacted in the court documents, but it could be as many as 68,000 Exchange servers, which would potentially affect millions of email users. New malware attacks on Microsoft Exchange servers continue to surface, and the FBI is continuing to undertake court-authorized action to remove the malicious code. Active defense The shift toward a more active U.S. cybersecurity strategy began under the Obama administration with the establishment of U.S. Cyber Command in 2010. The emphasis at the time remained on deterrence by denial, meaning making computers harder to hack. This includes using a layered defense, also known as defense in depth, to make it more difficult, expensive and time-consuming to break into networks. The alternative is to go after hackers, a strategy dubbed defend forward. Since 2018, the U.S. government has ramped up defend forward, as seen in U.S. actions against Russian groups in the 2018 and 2020 election cycles in which U.S. Cyber Command personnel identified and disrupted Russian online propaganda campaigns. The Biden administration has continued this trend, coupled with new sanctions on Russia in response to the SolarWinds espionage campaign. That attack, which the U.S. government attributes to hackers connected to Russian intelligence services, used vulnerabilities in commercial software to break into U.S. government agencies. This new FBI action similarly pushes the envelope of active defense, in this case to clean up the aftermath of domestic breaches, though without the awareness – or consent – of the affected organizations. The law and the courts The Computer Fraud and Abuse Act generally makes it illegal to access a computer without authorization. This law, though, does not apply to the government. The FBI has the power to remove malicious code from private computers without permission thanks to a change in 2016 to Rule 41 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure. This revision was designed in part to enable the U.S. government to more easily battle botnets and aid other cybercrime investigations in situations where the perpetrators’ locations remained unknown. It permits the FBI to access computers outside the jurisdiction of a search warrant. This action highlights the precedent, and power, of courts becoming de facto cybersecurity regulators that can empower the Department of Justice to clean up large-scale deployments of malicious code of the kind seen in the Exchange hack. In 2017, for example, the FBI made use of the expanded Rule 41 to take down a global botnet that harvested victims information and used their computers to send spam emails. Important legal issues remain unresolved with the FBI’s current operation. One is the question of liability. What if, for example, the privately owned computers were damaged in the FBI’s process of removing the malicious code? Another issue is how to balance private property rights against national security needs in cases like this. What is clear, though, is that under this authority the FBI could hack into computers at will, and without the need for a specific search warrant. [Get our best science, health and technology stories. Sign up for The Conversation’s science newsletter.] National security and the private sector Rob Joyce, NSA’s cybersecurity director, said that cybersecurity is national security. This statement may seem uncontroversial. But it does portend a sea change in the government’s responsibility for cybersecurity, which has largely been left up to the private sector. Much of U.S. critical infrastructure, which includes computer networks, is in private hands. Yet companies have not always made the necessary investments to protect their customers. This raises the question of whether there has been a market failure in cybersecurity where economic incentives haven’t been sufficient to result in adequate cyber defenses. With the FBI’s actions, the Biden administration may be implicitly acknowledging such a market failure.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Scott Shackelford, Indiana University. Read more:North Korea targeted cybersecurity researchers using a blend of hacking and espionageThe SolarWinds hack was all but inevitable – why national cyber defense is a ‘wicked’ problem and what can be done about it Scott Shackelford is a principal investigator on grants from the Hewlett Foundation, Indiana Economic Development Corporation, and the Microsoft Corporation supporting both the Ostrom Workshop Program on Cybersecurity and Internet Governance and the Indiana University Cybersecurity Clinic.

  • Northern Ireland veteran could challenge 'discriminatory' UK laws in European court

    A former soldier facing trial over a fatal shooting in Northern Ireland almost 50 years ago could challenge the UK Government's "discriminatory laws" at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). Lawyers for Dennis Hutchings, 79, are seeking permission to bypass the British legal system and go straight to Strasbourg in order to prevent the case against him from proceeding. Mr Hutchings, a former staff sergeant in the Life Guards Regiment, is one of a number of British Army veterans who have been charged in connection with the killing of Republicans during the Troubles. Two former paratroopers, identified only as Soldier A and Soldier C, are due to go on trial on Monday before a judge in Belfast, charged with murdering IRA commander Joe McCann in 1972. It is feared that more than 200 former British Army soldiers could face prosecution over incidents that occurred during the Troubles. But lawyers for Mr Hutchings have mounted a legal challenge, arguing that the prosecution of veterans in these circumstances contravenes promises made by the Government and is "discriminatory" because soldiers who served in other parts of the world are being afforded legal protection. They also claim the law is unfair because veterans who served in Northern Ireland are 54 times more likely than Republican paramilitaries to be prosecuted for alleged offences that pre-date the 1998 Belfast Agreement. They claim there is now a "political impasse" which means the issue is unlikely to be resolved quickly in Britain and have asked Brandon Lewis, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, to allow the matter to be considered by the ECHR. Boris Johnson has repeatedly vowed to introduce legislation to protect veterans from "vexatious and discriminatory" prosecutions. But the promised law has failed to materialise, with a new Bill – which becomes law today – only offering to protect those who have served overseas rather than in Northern Ireland. In a letter seen by The Telegraph, lawyers for Mr Hutchings argue that the numerous promises made by the government to British Army veterans have created a "legitimate expectation" that they would be protected. "The Defendant [UK Government] has failed, in a continuing act of omission, to keep its promises and uphold its commitments," the letter says. Mr Hutchings, who has renal failure and requires dialysis three times a week, has described the case against him as an "utter disgrace" and has said it is making his final years a "living hell". His lawyers, McCue & Partners, claim his poor state of health makes the need for the matter to be resolved quickly even more urgent. In the letter, they tell Mr Lewis: "In order to break the undeniable political impasse that is placing the lives and mental health of Veterans at risk, we ask that you, in your role of Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, now consent to this matter being adjudicated by the European Court of Human Rights. "You may do so by waiving the UK's benefit of the rule of exhaustion of domestic remedies so that our client may proceed immediately to Strasbourg and apply for an expedited hearing." Mr Hutchings said: "The Government has let us down. It always has. Promise after promise has been broken. We just can't wait any longer while the human rights of those who fought to protect this country's security are trampled over. It's time to let the courts decide." Matthew Jury, managing partner at McCue & Partners, said: "Refusing Mr Hutchings' request would be a clear abdication of Her Majesty's Government's responsibility to the veterans and to keep its clear promises to protect them. "If Westminster cannot act to halt inexcusable discriminatory treatment of British Army veterans, then it must step aside and allow Strasbourg to do so." Last week, Johnny Mercer, the veterans' minister, was sacked after accusing Mr Johnson of lacking the "moral strength and courage" to protect ex-soldiers from prosecution in Northern Ireland.

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • NYPD hate crimes unit investigates after vicious attack leaves Chinese American man fighting for his life

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, called the attack on Mr Ma ‘outrageous’

  • Mike Pence skiing holiday at height of pandemic cost taxpayers $757,000, report reveals

    Former vice president took trip even as his own task force asked people to stay at home