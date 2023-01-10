Cartel leader El Gato, wanted in US murder, is seized in Mexico city

José Rodolfo Villareal-Hernandez, a Mexican cartel leader popularly known as “El Gato”, has been arrested by authorities in Mexico.

He was wanted in the US for his alleged role in orchestrating a 2013 murder in Southlake, Texas.

Mexican authorities said in a tweet that the cartel leader’s detention was “requested by authorities of the United States of America for his probable responsibility in the crimes of interstate stalking and criminal association to commit homicide”.

Authorities in the US have 60 days to request for his extradition to the country.

Mr Villareal-Hernandez was among the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)’s Most Wanted suspects.

He was wanted since 2013 in connection with the murder of a man in Southlake, reported WFAA.

According to the FBI, which announced his arrest on Monday, Mr Villareal-Hernandez had stalked Juan Jesus Guerrero Chapa and planned for a group to kill him.

On 22 May 2013, Guerrero and his wife were leaving the Southlake Town Center on when a car drove up to theirs and shot him.

A federal arrest warrant was issued by the US District Court, Northern District of Texas in 2018.

In a statement, FBI Dallas acting special agent-in-charge James Dwyer said: “His arrest is the next step in achieving justice for the victim’s family as well as the citizens of Southlake who were shocked by the brutal murder that occurred in their city.”

Officials said that two other men, Jesus Gerardo Ledezma-Cepeda and Jose Luis Cepeda-Cortes, were convicted in 2016 of stalking Guerrero.

They were not however, the shooters, officials said.

According to authorities, Mr Villarreal-Hernandez held a grudge against Guerrero and used a group to stalk the man as early as March 2011.

The FBI also found that the same group under his orders allegedly committed the murder in 2013.