A cartel war has transformed once-tranquil Guanajuato into one of Mexico's deadliest states

Relatives of victims wait in anguish for news after a shooting July 1 at a drug rehabilitation center in Irapuato, Mexico. (Mario Armas / Associated Press)

Word spread quickly here after gunfire erupted at a neighborhood drug rehab center.

Natalia Acosta Medina bolted from her patio, sprinted through the muddy streets and climbed the stairs of the two-story facility.

More than two dozen blood-spattered men lay face-down, some with heads split open, others groaning in agony.

“I turned over the bodies one by one and looked at their faces,” Acosta recalled. “But I never found my son.”

Natalia Acosta Medina holds a photo of her slain son, Marco Antonio Castillo Medina.

He was discovered later, one of 27 men killed in the July 1 massacre.

The attack was the bloodiest episode in a wave of violence that has seen once-tranquil Guanajuato become one of Mexico’s deadliest states.

There were 3,540 killings in Guanajuato last year, a more than threefold increase since 2016.

With 2,293 killings in the first half of this year, Guanajuato is on pace to set a new record. Only three less-populous states — the Pacific coastal enclave of Colima and the historically violent border states of Baja California and Chihuahua — have more homicides per capita.

At the root of the escalating violence is a David-versus-Goliath turf battle between a local mob boss and a multinational drug cartel capo.

In Mexico, everybody knows them by their monikers: El Marro and El Mencho.

This drug rehabilitation center in Irapuato, Mexico, was attacked July 1.

In a nation convulsed by violence, the central state of Guanajuato long stood out as an island of relative calm.

General Motors, Mazda and Toyota make cars here, and U.S. tourists and retirees flock to the artsy enclave of San Miguel de Allende.

But in 2017, the aura of tranquility dimmed.

El Marro, or "Sledgehammer," an enterprising local criminal whose real name is José Antonio Yépez Ortiz, began to make headlines for allegedly stealing more than a million dollars' worth of fuel a day from the many pipelines radiating from a government-owned oil refinery in the city of Salamanca.

El Marro, who is thought to be around 40, called his organization the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel, after his tiny hometown. The group came to control large swaths of Guanajuato. On Sunday, the governor of Guanajuato state announced the arrest of El Marro, along with five others. A kidnapped businesswoman was also released, the governor said. No further details were immediately available.

The state was also of great interest to a much bigger and more sophisticated player: El Mencho.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes — El Mencho is a diminutive — served time in U.S. federal prison after being convicted of heroin smuggling in California.

Now he is 54 and leads the Jalisco New Generation cartel, a syndicate that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says has used extreme violence to muscle its way into 24 of Mexico's 32 states. The DEA is offering a $10-million reward for information leading to his arrest.

Among New Generation's most profitable enterprises is the smuggling of methamphetamine and fentanyl into the United States.

The cartel in effect controls several Pacific ports that are entry points from Asia of essential chemicals. From the coast, the most direct route to Texas is through Guanajuato.

In 2017, according to Mexican media accounts, El Mencho offered El Marro a deal: Keep the lucrative fuel-theft business but allow his cartel's drug mules to ferry their product through the state.