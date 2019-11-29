Cartels Wars Cause Mexicans to Worry Who Is Really Running Their Country

Key point: Mexicans are fearful for their lives and their country’s future.

Recent deadly attacks by criminal organizations have instilled fear across Mexico.

In mid-October, shootouts between cartels and police in the states of Guerrero and Michoacán killed over 30 people. And a 12-hour criminal assault on Culiacán, Sinaloa, after Mexican security forces captured the son of drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán left 13 people dead, including at least three civilians.

On Nov. 4 the massacre of nine Mexican-American Mormon women and children in northern Mexico shocked both sides of the border.

The attacks, some carefully planned and executed, have made the Mexican government appear weak on organized crime. By early November, the hashtag #MexicoNoTienePresidente – Mexico has no president – was trending on Twitter.

Mexico’s violent cycles

Security was a focus of Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s winning campaign for the presidency last year.

Read the original article.