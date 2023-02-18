Carter Center: Former President Jimmy Carter in hospice care
The Carter Center said Saturday that former President Jimmy Carter has entered home hospice care. (Feb. 18)
REUTERSFormer President Jimmy Carter, 98, is receiving hospice care at his home, the Carter Center announced Saturday. He made the decision after several hospital stays, the center said in a statement.“Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful
The Carter Center says former President Jimmy Carter has entered home hospice care.
Carter, 98, who has lived longer after leaving the White House than any former president in U.S. history, was a Democrat who served from January 1977 to January 1981. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 in recognition of his "untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development."
