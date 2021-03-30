Carter Co. man charged with enticing minors

Mar. 30—GRAYSON — An Olive Hill man is facing sex-crimes charges after a Kentucky State Police investigation revealed he had been sexting teenagers, according to a Trooper spokesman.

Lonnie G. Williams III, 35, was booked Sunday at the Carter County Detention Center on charges of possession of child pornography, use of a computer or electronic device to procure a minor, promoting sexual performance of a minor less than 16 years of age and first-degree sexual abuse of a minor less than 12 years of age.

Trooper Shane Goodall, of Post 14, said a trooper assigned to Carter County received a complaint of a man using a fake Snapchat account to get two minors to send him nude photographs. The trooper followed up and, through good old-fashioned police work, was able to apprehend Williams, Goodall said.

Williams is being held without bond.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com