Carter resigns from Gadsden school board following guilty plea on drug, tax charges

The Gadsden City Board of Education will meet on Wednesday to begin the process of replacing District 2 member Nathan Carter, who resigned on Monday after his guilty plea last week to federal drug and tax charges.

Board President Allen Millican announced Carter’s resignation in a statement. Millican said Wednesday’s meeting would be in executive session because the good name and character of possible candidates will be discussed.

Under the law that created Gadsden’s elected school board, vacancies are filled, for the balance of an unexpired term, by a vote of the remaining members.

Carter, 41, pleaded guilty on July 18 to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and three counts of filing false federal income tax returns.

In a plea agreement with prosecutors, he admitted his role in a conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including hydrocodone and oxycodone, over a six-year period between 2015 and 2021, according to the release.

According to a news release from the U.S. attorney for Alabama’s Northern District, while Carter was the pharmacist in charge at Gadsden’s Midtown Pharmacy from 2018 to this year, the store ordered up to 80,000 more doses of 30 mg oxycodone than it dispensed to customers.

Carter in his plea agreement admitted to taking opioid pills from the pharmacy and selling them to other drug distributors, repackaging them from distributor bottles to plastic bags. He earned about $150,000 a year from those activities, which he didn’t report on his 2019-21 federal tax returns. Authorities in a warrant search of his home found more than $110,000 in cash.

Carter faces 20 years in prison for the conspiracy to distribute controlled substances charge, and three years in prison for each count of filing false tax returns.

He won his school board seat in 2019, the first time board members were elected, and didn’t face any opposition in last year’s election.

