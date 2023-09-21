Carteret begins $1.5 million in road improvements. Here's where

CARTERET – Work has begun on nearly $1.5 million in road improvements around Whittier and Tennyson streets, financed mostly through two New Jersey Department of Transportation grants.

The work, which includes the reconstruction or resurfacing of streets, such as North Whittier Street, Monroe Avenue and portions of Jackson Avenue and Tennyson, Blanchard, Linden, and Irving streets, is expected to continue through November. The work also will include concrete curb and gutter replacement, drainage and streetscape improvements.

Mayor Daniel Reiman said the work will make the streets more efficient, attractive and safer.

The road work calls for 31,345 square yards of milling, 3,815 tons of hot mix asphalt, 7,820 linear feet of curb and 1,780 square yards of concrete sidewalks, aprons and associated work and restoration, according to the borough.

Road construction is underway on and around Whittier Street in Carteret and will continue for the next few months also on and around Tennyson Street.

South River-based S. Brothers is working on the North Whittier Street project at a cost of $774,582, and KM Construction Corp. in Irvington is doing the Tennyson Street portion, which costs $699,335, according to the borough.

Carteret received two state Department of Transportation grants totaling $1.4 million. The Tennyson Street project was paid for in full by its grant, Reiman said, and the borough’s capital improvement fund paid for a small portion of the North Whittier project.

