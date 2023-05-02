Carteret man charged with killing his 77-year-old grandmother

CARTERET – A 26-year-old borough man has been charged with murder in the death of his 77-year-old grandmother.

Cyril Lloyd was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, in the killing of Juanita Quinones, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Authorities received a 911 call about 5:30 p.m. Monday reporting a man was seen covered in blood near Taylor Avenue. Carteret police responded and located Lloyd, who was transported back to his home, Ciccone said.

When authorities entered the residence they discovered his grandmother, Quinones, who was unresponsive and appeared to have multiple head wounds, Ciccone said. Quinones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lloyd was arrested and lodged at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Carteret Police Detective Keith Cassens at 732-541-4181 or Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Javier Morillo at 732-745-8843.

Email: sloyer@gannettnj.com

Susan Loyer covers Middlesex County and more for MyCentralJersey.com. To get unlimited access to her work, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Carteret NJ man charged with killing grandmother