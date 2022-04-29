Carteret man convicted of attempted murder in Christmas Eve shooting

NEW BRUNSWICK – A 20-year-old Carteret man was convicted of attempted murder in a Christmas Eve 2020 shooting outside a borough public housing complex.

Elijah Ford, who was indicted on attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm for unlawful purposes charges, was found guilty Thursday following a five-day trial before Superior Court Judge Benjamin S. Bucca in Middlesex County.

Ford's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 6.

Around 9:30 p.m. Dec. 24, 2020, Carteret police responded outside of a home at the Hermann Gardens public housing complex on a report of shots fired. Arriving officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds before they were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

An investigation by Carteret Detective Anthony Ramos and Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detectives Margaret Kolta and Daniel Lojek and Sgt. Julissa Alvarado led to Ford being charged with the shooting.

